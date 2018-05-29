Moonlit Brunch Pushes the Sunday Meal Into the Evening

All Day will participate in the Design District's Moonlit Brunch event Thursday.

This week, you won't have to wait until Sunday to indulge in brunch. The Design District will host Miami's first evening brunch this Thursday, May 31, at 7 p.m.

Taking place in Paradise Plaza, located off NE 41st Street, Moonlit Brunch will offer food and drinks from local restaurants, along with live music, pop-up shops, and handcrafted cocktails.

Under the night sky, dig into a typical brunch meal while lounging on carpets and gazing at the stars. To set the scene, Brooklyn-based rock 'n' roll musician Liza Colby will perform, and singer-songwriter Macy Todd will play an opening jam.