Moonlit Brunch Pushes the Sunday Meal Into the Evening

This week, you won't have to wait until Sunday to indulge in brunch. The Design District will host Miami's first evening brunch this Thursday, May 31, at 7 p.m.
Taking place in Paradise Plaza, located off NE 41st Street, Moonlit Brunch will offer food and drinks from local restaurants, along with live music, pop-up shops, and handcrafted cocktails.
Under the night sky, dig into a typical brunch meal while lounging on carpets and gazing at the stars. To set the scene, Brooklyn-based rock 'n' roll musician Liza Colby will perform, and singer-songwriter Macy Todd will play an opening jam.
In terms of food, enjoy breakfast- and lunch-inspired bites from Camila Ramos' coffeehouse All Day, Box of Chacos, Chef Chloe and the Vegan Cafe, La Pollita, the Salty Donut, and MadLab Creamery. An exact menu has not been released, but expect a lineup of tacos, egg dishes, pastries, and soft-serve.
"I'll be offering three ice creams, including pistachio, a vegan with guanabana, and my Ecuadorian chocolate," says Soraya Kilgore, owner of MadLab Creamery. "The event sounds awesome. I'm a night person, so to have food, drinks, and ice cream in a beautiful setting sounds like an amazing time."
Wash everything down with coffee supplied by All Day and Los Angeles' Ministry of Kaapi, which specializes in Indian java. And sip brunch-inspired cocktails mixed by Casa Florida's bartenders. Admission is free, but food and drinks are pay-as-you-go.
The event, a collaboration between the Design District and the Prism Creative Group, will also include pop-up shops stocked with crystals and other trinkets.
Moonlit Brunch. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31, in Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
