Pizza restaurant Mister 01 opened its doors in Wynwood last week. This marks the third location for the restaurant that specializes in star-shaped pizzas.

The Wynwood restaurant will offer Mister 01's best selling Star Luca pizza. Guests can also expect classics like the restaurant's antipasto selection of Prosciutto di Parma, speck, mortadella and bresaola served with focaccia bread ($17.90); calzone onju stuffed with San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami Calabrese, and basil ($13.90); and lighter salads. Pizzas range from traditional versions like Margherita (($9.90) to a Coffee Paola topped with gorgonzola blue cheese, natural honey, coffee, and spicy salami ($16.90).

More than two years after Visa-01 opened its first restaurant in Miami Beach, the Italian pizza shop changed its name to Mister 01 after the Visa credit card company threatened a trademark infringement lawsuit.

Co-owner, Umberto Mascagni said the restaurant was originally named after he settled in Miami Beach under the 0-1 Visa category. Mascagni decided to change the name to Mister 01, a nod to the restaurant's chef and co-owner Renato Viola. A few months ago, Food and Wine magazine recognized the chef for his pizza craft.

According to Mascagni, changing the name had no impact on business at all. The pizza partner said that the Brickell location handles about 2,500 to 3,000 covers a week. He expects the new Wynwood spot to be just as successful. "Miami's art district is growing a lot and we believe that it will be even better in the following years with all the projects that are going on."

Chef Renato Umberto Mascagni

Mascagni believes there is no other pizza place like Mister 01 and emphasized the restaurant would never sacrifice quality for profit. Any dough deemed less than perfect is tossed and even a teaspoon of yeast in the wrong direction could prove fatal for a rising pizza crust.

Mister 01. 2315 N Miami Ave, Miami; 786-991-9343; mister01.com; Monday - Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight; Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

