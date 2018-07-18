Miracle Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Coming to Miami

It's only July, but it's never too early to start planning for Christmas — especially when libations are involved.
Miracle, a holiday-themed pop-up bar, has announced its 2018 schedule, and Miami finally made Santa's list.
The Magic City's pop-up, named Miracle on Flagler Street, will operate at Over Under from Friday, November 23, through New Year's Eve. Other South Florida locations include Miracle on Rosemary, at Death or Glory in West Palm Beach, and Miracle on Delray Beach, at Death or Glory in that city.
This is the fifth year for the pop-up series, which debuted in 2014 in New York. The concept was created by Greg Boehm of Cocktail Kingdom in New York City and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, with 82 bars in cities such as Chicago, New York, Paris, Toronto, and San Diego transforming into winter wonderlands.
Last year, Death and Glory partner Annie Blake told New Times: "The cocktails are really great on this list. Don't let the kitsch, whimsical, and funny names fool you. These are some serious drinks."
Cocktails ($12 each) will include the Snowball old-fashioned, made with gingerbread bourbon, wormwood bitters, and lemon zest; the Christmas Carol Barrel, with aged rum, aquavit, Amaro, pumpkin pie, Demerara syrup, lime, vanilla, and Angostura bitters; the And a Partridge in a Pear Tree, containing reposado tequila, pear brandy, mezcal, spiced Demerara syrup, lime, egg white, club soda, Angostura bitters, and cinnamon; the Christmopolitan, with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime, and an absinthe mist; and the Bad Santa, a warm drink made with apple cider, Applejack, Manzanilla sherry, lemon, cinnamon syrup, popcorn and bacon butter, and baked-apple bitters.
All drinks will be served in Cocktail Kingdom's special Miracle glassware. Select locations will sell the glasses, and 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Action Against Hunger.
Last year, a visit to Lost Lake's tiki-themed Miracle pop-up in Chicago, Sippin' Santa, saw dozens of people waiting in the cold for a chance to try cocktails such as the On Christmas Island, All I Want for Christmas Is Vieux, and the Gimmie a Gimel — a Hanukkah-inspired drink made with rhum agricole, Manischewitz, and absinthe. Expect a boozy, festive time in Miami.
Miracle on Flagler. November 23 through December 31 at Over Under, 151 E. Flagler St., Miami; facebook.com/overundermiami.
