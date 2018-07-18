Miracle Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Coming to Miami

It's only July, but it's never too early to start planning for Christmas — especially when libations are involved.

Miracle, a holiday-themed pop-up bar, has announced its 2018 schedule, and Miami finally made Santa's list.

The Magic City's pop-up, named Miracle on Flagler Street, will operate at Over Under from Friday, November 23, through New Year's Eve. Other South Florida locations include Miracle on Rosemary, at Death or Glory in West Palm Beach, and Miracle on Delray Beach, at Death or Glory in that city.

This is the fifth year for the pop-up series, which debuted in 2014 in New York. The concept was created by Greg Boehm of Cocktail Kingdom in New York City and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, with 82 bars in cities such as Chicago, New York, Paris, Toronto, and San Diego transforming into winter wonderlands.