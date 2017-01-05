Mignonette Uptown Opens Friday With Fancy Seafood in a Dining-Car Setting

Mignonette Uptown opens Friday. Photo by Laine Doss

Seafood fans in Northeast Miami-Dade are in for a culinary treat when Mignonette Uptown opens this Friday, January 6.

The restaurant, a partnership between chef Daniel Serfer and Ryan Roman, fills the space formerly occupied by Gourmet Diner, located at 13951 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami Beach. The new branch of Mignonette takes much from the original Edgewater location, including a marquee featuring available oysters and fresh seafood served "plain" or "fancy," but the railcar motif of the North Miami Beach spot provided inspiration for some menu changes.

Railcar feel Photo by Laine Doss

Mignonette Uptown's chef de cuisine, Anthony Ciancio, has created some unique items that blend the seafood house's original concept with its new diner-like digs. “I want to create a down-home luxuriousness at Mignonette Uptown that Chef Serfer has arguably perfected,” the chef says.

Ciancio, who has worked at some of Miami's best-loved restaurants, including Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, 27 Restaurant, and Alter, and who worked under James Beard Award winner Sean Brock at McCrady's, offers new additions such as Buffalo scallops, fried chicken, and a dry-aged bone-in New York strip with pommes Anna.

In keeping with the diner theme, a rotating dessert display prominently shows off cakes by pastry chef Devin Braddock.

New Times was invited for a friends-and-family preview of the fare and, although the restaurant doesn't officially open until Friday, curious walk-ins were being accommodated by Roman, who was greeting guests at the door. Spotted dining at the convivial space were chefs Allen Susser — a longtime mentor of Serfer's — and Josh's Deli's Josh Marcus. Also there were Miami Food Pug's Geoffrey Anderson and Dianne Rubin. Clearly, Mignonette has brought some life to the northern reaches of Miami-Dade.

Caviar bump Photo by Laine Doss

Start your dinner with a caviar "bump" ($11), a mini caviar blini. It's a bite of wow.

Buffalo scallops Photo by Laine Doss

Buffalo scallops are a play on chicken wings ($15). Large scallops are served with crisp chicken skin, Gorgonzola, and spicy Buffalo sauce.

Mussels in red sauce Photo by Laine Doss

Giant mussels in red sauce are plump and juicy ($17). Served with a generous amount of bread for dipping, this appetizer can be shared or even ordered as an entrée.

Fancy cod Photo by Laine Doss

As at the original Mignonette, entrées can be "plain" or "fancy." The fancy cod is served in a champagne reduction with caviar and oysters ($27, shown). A plain version is served with beurre blanc and a choice of veggie side.

Fancy swordfish Photo by Laine Doss

"Fancy" swordfish ($33) is served with beluga lentils and wild mushrooms.

Chocolate pie and fruit tart Photo by Laine Doss

Chocoholics must finish their meal with the chocolate pie — a semisweet chocolate mousse in a chocolate Oreo crust. On a lighter note, the fruit tart layers a buttery crust with custard, kiwi, and fresh berries.

Mignonette Uptown is open for lunch daily from noon to 3:30 p.m. and for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Brunch service will follow soon.

