Sugarcane Launches Bottomless Brunch on Saturdays

Artisan Beach House Serves Rustic Brunch With a Waterfront View


Friday, June 2, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Brunch is now bottomless at Sugarcane.
Courtesy of Sugarcane


Since 2010, midtown's Sugarcane has dominated Miami's dining scene. To many, it's a go-to restaurant guaranteed to provide quality fare and a pleasant atmosphere.

Shortly after the restaurant opened, it launched Saturday and Sunday brunch service, offering duck and waffles, Belgian waffles, and wholewheat pumpkin pancakes.

Seven years later, brunch is still one of Sugarcane's staples. But the restaurant has made a few changes. As of May, brunch is now bottomless and offered only Saturday. Find unlimited mojitos and sangrias from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for $25 per person. Drinks are accompanied by live music from Los Clasicos de Cuba, a four-piece band specializing in Cuban-inspired tunes, from noon to 4 p.m.

A few brunch favorites are avocado toast, truffled toad in the hole, and berry waffles.
Courtesy of Sugarcane

The brunch menu reflects Sugarcane's globally inspired small-plates menu that helped the restaurant gain popularity under the care of chef/partner Timon Balloo.

A few of the menu's plates that stand out are the Fat Boy hash, smothered with bacon jam, two fried eggs, and truffle hollandaise ($16); the maguro tuna tartare, with yuzu kosho, avocado cream, microcilantro, and puffed rice cracker ($14); the steak 'n' eggs Benedict, with oxtail stew, a poached egg, and sherry-splashed hollandaise ($12); and Korean-style beef short ribs ($17).

Other favorites include avocado toast topped with charred corn and whipped goat cheese ($12); truffled toad in the hole ($11); and creamy carbonara with heritage bacon and shaved Parmesan ($16).

Plates can be paired with a nonalcoholic house-made soda ($6) or a fresh-squeezed juice ($5) in addition to bottomless beverages.

Brunch is offered Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit sugarcanerawbargrill.com or call 786-369-0353.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Related Location

miles
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
More Info
More Info

3250 NE First Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

786-369-0353

www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com

