Sugarcane Launches Bottomless Brunch on Saturdays

Brunch is now bottomless at Sugarcane. Courtesy of Sugarcane

Since 2010, midtown's Sugarcane has dominated Miami's dining scene. To many, it's a go-to restaurant guaranteed to provide quality fare and a pleasant atmosphere.

Shortly after the restaurant opened, it launched Saturday and Sunday brunch service, offering duck and waffles, Belgian waffles, and wholewheat pumpkin pancakes.

Seven years later, brunch is still one of Sugarcane's staples. But the restaurant has made a few changes. As of May, brunch is now bottomless and offered only Saturday. Find unlimited mojitos and sangrias from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for $25 per person. Drinks are accompanied by live music from Los Clasicos de Cuba, a four-piece band specializing in Cuban-inspired tunes, from noon to 4 p.m.

A few brunch favorites are avocado toast, truffled toad in the hole, and berry waffles. Courtesy of Sugarcane

The brunch menu reflects Sugarcane's globally inspired small-plates menu that helped the restaurant gain popularity under the care of chef/partner Timon Balloo.

A few of the menu's plates that stand out are the Fat Boy hash, smothered with bacon jam, two fried eggs, and truffle hollandaise ($16); the maguro tuna tartare, with yuzu kosho, avocado cream, microcilantro, and puffed rice cracker ($14); the steak 'n' eggs Benedict, with oxtail stew, a poached egg, and sherry-splashed hollandaise ($12); and Korean-style beef short ribs ($17).

Other favorites include avocado toast topped with charred corn and whipped goat cheese ($12); truffled toad in the hole ($11); and creamy carbonara with heritage bacon and shaved Parmesan ($16).

Plates can be paired with a nonalcoholic house-made soda ($6) or a fresh-squeezed juice ($5) in addition to bottomless beverages.

Brunch is offered Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit sugarcanerawbargrill.com or call 786-369-0353.

