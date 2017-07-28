Lost & Found Saloon Lives on Inside Churchill's Pub

Photo by Alexander Oliva

Though Lost & Found Saloon shuttered earlier this month, the beloved bar and restaurant's food is still available, and owner Ken Bercel says he won't stop cooking even while looking for a new place.

"We've had a lot of loyal customers throughout the years who've really enjoyed the atmosphere and food, and we don't want to let that go," Bercel says.

At the moment, he's offering a limited menu inside Churchill's Pub that includes his black bean burger and spicy fries ($7), truffled sweet potato fries ($6), and a chicken sandwich ($10). The full menu is available for delivery through services such as Postmates, Delivery Dudes, and Delivery.com for lunch and until the bar closes.

Bercel is also looking for Lost & Found's next location after years of what seemed like teetering on the brink following economic slowdowns and explosive growth in Buena Vista.

"When we started, it was something like 20 restaurants within a two-mile radius, and about a year ago it was almost 100," he says. At the same time, his rent quadrupled and multiple street construction projects limited access and parking in the area.

The beginning of the end came last summer, when the emergence of the Zika virus and the ensuing panic started to dish out more than Bercel could handle.

"I lost $13,000 in August, in just one month," he says. "I hope at least the chemical companies who make the spray and vaccines made money."

For now, Bercel is tying up loose ends at the old location before hunting for a new spot. Though he has yet to figure out which neighborhood might best suit Lost & Found, the new location might also roll some entertainment into the mix.

"We want to upgrade it with a music venue," Bercel says. "There's no way we're not coming back."

Churchill's Pub. 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saturday 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

