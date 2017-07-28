menu

Lost & Found Saloon Lives on Inside Churchill's Pub

Las Vegas Restaurant Mercato Della Pescheria Opens in Miami Beach


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Lost & Found Saloon Lives on Inside Churchill's Pub

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
Lost &amp; Found Saloon Lives on Inside Churchill's Pub
Photo by Alexander Oliva
A A

Though Lost & Found Saloon shuttered earlier this month, the beloved bar and restaurant's food is still available, and owner Ken Bercel says he won't stop cooking even while looking for a new place.

"We've had a lot of loyal customers throughout the years who've really enjoyed the atmosphere and food, and we don't want to let that go," Bercel says.

At the moment, he's offering a limited menu inside Churchill's Pub that includes his black bean burger and spicy fries ($7), truffled sweet potato fries ($6), and a chicken sandwich ($10). The full menu is available for delivery through services such as Postmates, Delivery Dudes, and Delivery.com for lunch and until the bar closes.

Related Stories

Bercel is also looking for Lost & Found's next location after years of what seemed like teetering on the brink following economic slowdowns and explosive growth in Buena Vista.

"When we started, it was something like 20 restaurants within a two-mile radius, and about a year ago it was almost 100," he says. At the same time, his rent quadrupled and multiple street construction projects limited access and parking in the area.

The beginning of the end came last summer, when the emergence of the Zika virus and the ensuing panic started to dish out more than Bercel could handle.

"I lost $13,000 in August, in just one month," he says. "I hope at least the chemical companies who make the spray and vaccines made money."

For now, Bercel is tying up loose ends at the old location before hunting for a new spot. Though he has yet to figure out which neighborhood might best suit Lost & Found, the new location might also roll some entertainment into the mix.

"We want to upgrade it with a music venue," Bercel says. "There's no way we're not coming back."

Churchill's Pub. 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saturday 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson entered the professional food world at 5:30 a.m. some time in the mid-1990s. He was 12. The place was called Bagel Boys. It was your archetypal suburban New York spot where he would help boil the day’s bagels (something like 2,000) before several hours of slicing and shmearing. Jobs in restaurants waiting tables, running food, and working kitchen prep filled the following dozen years. Zach attended the George Washington University before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2008. He became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He has a penchant for Asian cuisine and its marriage of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. That blessed union can be found in Central American cuisine. When he’s not stiffening his arteries for South Florida’s greater good — and rest assured, food can be a powerful force in a city’s development — he works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Lost & Found Saloon - Closed
More Info
More Info

185 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-576-1008

www.thelostandfoundsaloon-miami.com

miles
Churchill's Pub
More Info
More Info

5501 NE Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-757-1807

www.churchillspub.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >