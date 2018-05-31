Michi's Serves Comfort Food With a Healthful Twist in Doral

At 25 years old, Venezuelan native Michelle Posada has a long list of accomplishments. The actress and YouTuber became a restaurateur last year when she opened Michi's in Doral.

The eclectic menu, under the care of chef Daniel Celauro, ranges from pizza, pasta, and poke to arepas, ceviches, and superfruit bowls, all made predominantly with fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious ingredients.

"In my family, everyone cooks," Posada says. "The problem was they didn't eat healthily. It was all big plates and fried stuff."