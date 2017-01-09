Michelin-Starred Chef Philippe Colin Hosts Pop-Up at Semilla Eatery & Bar This Week

Photo courtesy of Semilla Eatery & Bar

How would you like to try lobster couscous served alongside ginger bisque or foie gras ravioli with a morel emulsion prepared by a Michelin-starred chef?

You can this week only when French chef Philippe Colin launches his pop-up at chef/owner Frederic Joulin's Semilla Eatery & Bar, located at 1330 Alton Rd. in Miami Beach.

Colin will create a limited number of signature dishes available as part of an optional $49 three-course tasting menu. Items in the special tasting menu include a 63-degree eggs parfait with caviar and parsley bouillon, foie gras ravioli with morel emulsion, and couscous au mar with lobster.

In Paris, Colin frequently hosts pop-up dinners and conducts culinary classes at the restaurant Art Kitchen in Marais.

Joulin hails from France, where he developed culinary skills at a young age while working in the industry with his father. He trained in Parisian restaurants, went to hospitality school there, and began cooking with Michelin-starred chefs such as Guy Savoy and as a private chef to French President Jacques Chirac. Joulin went on to open his first restaurant in Paris, Le Clos St. Honoré.

When he moved to the U.S., Joulin did some private high-end catering and worked as executive chef at Villa Mayfair before opening Semilla Eatery & Bar. The restaurant’s name means “seed” in Spanish, which is reflective of its dishes, which all begin with basic, whole ingredients.

The restaurant's regular menu, which is still available during this week's pop-up, is seasonally driven and mostly organic. Popular small bites include organic spiced cauliflower with crumbled cashews, homemade pork rillettes, Mediterranean grilled octopus with fennel salad, and Wagyu beef carpaccio with hearts of palm.

