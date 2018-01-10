Italy's Michelin-Starred Massimo Bottura to Cook with Jose Mendin at Habitat

Jose Mendin, leader of the Pubbelly empire, now known as Food Comma Hospitality Group, will kick off his annual Mendin & Friends series with chef Massimo Bottura Wednesday, January 24, and Thursday, January 25.

Bottura, who owns the three-Michelin-star Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, which has been named the second-best restaurant in the world on theworlds50best.com, will join Mendin in the kitchen at Habitat in the 1 Hotel South Beach to create a six-course feast.

"For a chef, cooking with him is like a musician playing with the Stones... amazing and surreal," Mendin says. "I’m very excited about the dinner and what we have in the works for this year‘s Mendin & Friends."