menu

Michael's Genuine Celebrates Ten Years With Throwback Menu and Extended Happy Hour

World Eating Champ Joey Chestnut to Compete in Calle Ocho Croqueta-Eating Contest


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Michael's Genuine Celebrates Ten Years With Throwback Menu and Extended Happy Hour

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11:03 a.m.
By Alexandria Guerra
Chef Michael SchwartzEXPAND
Chef Michael Schwartz
Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group
A A

“Know your roots” is a phrase Michael Schwartz lives by. It’s also one of the reasons why Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is throwing it back to the original menu. In honor of his flagship's tenth anniversary, the chef/restaurateur is bringing back the classics that started it all. Now through March 13, guests can go back in time when Schwartz remembers risking it all. “It's essential to evolving this place in the right way," he admits. "It’s what inspired us in the beginning.”

The menu is notorious for changing periodically. “It's hysterical — we took off the whole wood-oven-roasted chicken, and people were up in arms!" he says. "'How could you take off my chicken?!' My answer for them is, well, would you keep an item on the menu that you were selling nine of a week? That's crazy talk.”

The dish rotation also gives guests an opportunity to try new things. “Everything is always on the table for banishment," Schwartz says. "It's the only way.”

Related Stories

In addition to the menu comeback, chef Tim Piazza is also returning to Michael's Genuine. He started as a sous-chef a year ago, helped Schwartz open Fi'lia, and is returning to Michael's as chef de cuisine. The biggest shift for him has been the size of working spaces. Piazza appreciates a smaller kitchen and says, “The size limitations forces us to be smart and make great things out of nothing.”

Short-rib sugo rigatoni with homemade ricotta and lemon zest ($20).
Short-rib sugo rigatoni with homemade ricotta and lemon zest ($20).
Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Piazza's favorite returning dish is the falafel. Schwartz, on the other hand, is excited to showcase wood-oven-roasted onions stuffed with lamb and apricots. “What's more old-school and satisfying than seeing the whole vegetable on the plate, that's been stuffed by hand and roasted next to the fire?” Schwartz says.

Other comebacks are chicken liver crostini with caramelized onions ($8); butter lettuce salad with orange, hazelnuts, avocado, shallot and hazelnut vinaigrette ($11); rock shrimp and chorizo pizza ($19); short-rib sugo rigatoni with homemade ricotta and lemon zest ($20); and roast pork shoulder with Anson Mills grits, pickled onions, and parsley sauce ($23).

Another highlight of the anniversary celebration will be an extended happy hour, beginning Tuesday, March 14. For the first time, oysters will be half-priced, and classic bar snacks will be available for an extended period, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the bar only. Classic treats include shrimp toast bánh mì ($3.50), crispy hominy with chile and lime ($3.50), and crispy pig ears ($4). Beer, wine, and cocktails such as the Carbarete — Aperol, St-Germain, watermelon, sparkling wine, and orange bitters — will also be half-priced.

Chef de cuisine Tim Piazza
Chef de cuisine Tim Piazza
Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Schwartz wanted to extend happy hour because he realized 6 p.m. was too early for people finishing work, and he didn’t want to rush bar guests before last call. He also pointed out it's a natural transition into dinner, which he wants to encourage.

The classic dishes will be noted on the restaurant’s menus and available à la carte during the throwback celebration until Monday, March 13. To make reservations, call 305-573-5550 or email reservations@michaelsgenuine.com.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
More Info
More Info

130 NE 40th St.
Miami, FL 33137

305-573-5550

www.michaelsgenuine.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >