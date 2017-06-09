Monkitail at the Diplomat Offers an Array of Inspired Dishes and a Secret Lounge

Dishes at Monkitail. Photo by Neal Santos

South Florida is getting a bit of a Philadelphia invasion.

Steve Martorano has long made his mark in Fort Lauderdale by capitalizing on his hometown's red-sauce Italian classics, and Philly-based restaurateur Stephen Starr has successfully introduced restaurants such as the Continental, Le Zoo, and Upland to Miami's dining scene. Soon James Beard winner Michael Solomonov's Dizengoff and Federal Donuts will storm Wynwood.

Now Michael Schulson has opened Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. As owner of the Schulson Collective of restaurants along with wife Nina, the chef owns and operates several establishments in the City of Brotherly Love, including Double Knot, Independence Beer Garden, Sampan and the adjacent Graffiti Bar, and Harp & Crown in Philadelphia’s tony Rittenhouse Square.

Schulson says the decision to expand to Hollywood comes from opportunity and a love of the way we eat. "Philadelphia and South Florida are booming markets where some amazing new restaurants are popping up. What I truly love about the South Florida market is that the food tends to be cleaner and lighter which is how I love to eat. The fresh produce, fish and ingredients used to compose dishes is what I prefer to order when dining out."

EXPAND Photo by Neal Santos

Monkitail is part of the Diplomat Beach Resort's $100 million makeover, with fine dining playing a large part in the property's overall success. The restaurant shares the main floor of the hotel with celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal and Diplomat Prime steakhouse led by executive chef Nicolay Adinaguev.

While Point Royal has an open Mid-Century Modern meets Palm Beach feel that plays well with its seafood-centric menu, Monkitail's decor is dark, intimate, and inviting after a long beach day. Wood dividers separate the large room into smaller sections with different feels to each. Look closely and you'll find monkeys hidden in the carvings as subtle as Walt Disney's famous hidden Mickeys.

Courtesy of Schulson Collective

Monkitail's menu is a take on the classic izakaya, featuring sharable small plates and sushi as well as an array of specialty cocktails and saké. Instead of masking his food with the typical slathering of spicy mayo and the like, Schulson allows his fresh ingredients to speak for themselves.

"Everyone who does Asian food has a tendency to use too much sugar and soy sauce, and that's not what Japanese food is all about," Schulson told New Times back in February. "It's about using the best, freshest ingredients and doing as little to them as possible."

Dishes like a whole fish for two ($34) and duck shabu shabu ($27) are available à la carte, as is the entire menu, but a tasting menu for $65 per person proves to be the best value and a fine way to explore the entire menu. Guests choose ten items and one dessert, picking one option each from categories like rolls, cold plates, crispy plates, meat, seafood, and more.

Photo by Neal Santos

Though Schulson spent time in Japan and specializes in authentic items, he allows his Philly side to shine with a pastrami bao bun and a duck scrapple bao bun ($8 each).

After dinner, traverse beyond the dining room and you'll be rewarded with Nokku, a cocktail lounge replete with four private rooms with full karaoke capabilities.

