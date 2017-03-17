Michael Shikany Funeral Services Tomorrow as the Miami Culinary World Remembers Him

Michael Shikany billwisserphoto.com

Michael Shikany's food was incredibly memorable. His attention to detail at his eponymous restaurant in Wynwood was the stuff that would propel any chef on an upward trajectory. Alas, his restaurant, located in a neighborhood that had just begun to transition into something more than a warehouse district, was considered "before its time" by many.

Though his food was gorgeously prepared with immaculate attention to detail, when the Miami culinary community learned of his untimely death last week, stories began pouring in of Shikany's spirit and generosity rather than his technique.

Ryan Martin of 180 Degrees at the DRB remembered the time he flew to Washington, D.C., to collaborate on a special dinner with Shikany. "We spent five days straight preparing. It was 15 hours a day for me and 20 hours for Mike," Martin said. "I was doing all the shopping, and Mike asked me to get popcorn because he was planning a dish of corn three ways. I assumed Mike wanted kernels. When I brought the kernels back, he didn't know what to do with them. He was this brilliant chef, but he didn't know how to pop popcorn. That's the one thing that I could actually teach him. We wound up making enough popcorn to feed a movie theater."

Maude Eaton and Michael Shikany Courtesy of Maude Eaton

Maude Eaton, cofounder of Saffron Supper Club, which presents collaborative dinners with some of South Florida's leading chefs, shared a picture from her first gathering. "Michael always wanted to make everything he touched look beautiful and taste like nothing you've ever tasted before," Eaton said. "He carefully crafted flavors and textures in his mind, and I saw his intense and focused energy bringing dishes together. When we cooked together, he was generous, playful, and passionate. We blasted Michael Jackson songs in the kitchen and sang along. Only the best of the best would do. I cook rustic, and he cooked with artistic precision, so you can imagine the sheer fun I would have teasing him with my presentation. But he always loved the flavors."

Nicole Amelia, brand manager for Double Cross Vodka, responded to New Times' story regarding the chef's love of tweezers by showing a screenshot of Shikany with the caption "Tweezers is back." Amelia said, "I wanted to share this with you because we had a joke about the 'tweezers' which you referenced. In times like this, a smile is everything."

The most amazing story of all came from Gratzi Ela, who met the chef at an event in 2014. Her son Lucas was diagnosed with cancer when he was 8 years old, and she had trouble finding food he wanted to eat. "Michael was there for us. He gave me amazing culinary advice for Lucas," Ela said. Lucas, now 12, is a published author and runs his own foundation, the Lucas Ryan Foundation. Ela said Michael planned to write a children's cookbook, "basically, how to make very healthy food taste amazing so kids would be interested in eating healthy." The proceeds would be donated to charities that help kids fight cancer.

According to an obituary shared on Legacy.com, services for Shikany will be held Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at the Granada Presbyterian Church, located at 950 University Dr. in Coral Gables. A friend of the family confirmed that Michael's mother, Terri Shikany, invites Michael's friends and family to the services, saying, "Let the world know. Come and say goodbye to Michael."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Women of Tomorrow, the Chapman Partnership, and Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.

