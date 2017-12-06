Genuine Pizza Opens at Aventura Mall

Michael Schwartz's Genuine Pizza is now open at Aventura Mall.

The debut officially marks Schwartz's rebranding of Harry’s Pizzeria, which is expected to expand with 18 new locations, from the Design District and Miami Beach to Atlanta and Cleveland, in the next three years under its new name, Genuine Pizza.

The ingredient-driven pizzeria is located on the first floor of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing near the Aventura Slide Tower, a winding, nine-story structure for adults and children to glide down.

The light and airy 3,500-square-foot restaurant, designed by the Miami-based construction firm McKenzie, features string lights, orange barstools, stained-wood table seating, a long banquette, yellow and grey Cuban tiles, and a large moss wall. A dough-making room with a window allows customers to watch the staff at work.

Outdoor seating offers orange chairs and marble-topped tables surrounded by green landscaping.

The menu lists nearly a dozen pizzas ($13 to $17), including classic cheese with parmigiana and fontina; short rib topped with Gruyère and caramelized onion; rock shrimp garnished with roasted lemon, manchego, scallion, and cilantro; and a rotating seasonal blend. All pizzas can be made gluten-free for an extra $3.

The restaurant offers salads ($8 to $12), from orange and radish to tomato and burrata, along with snacks ($3 to $12) such as polenta fries with spicy ketchup, oven-roasted chicken wings, and homemade ricotta served with warm focaccia. There are four entrées: roasted eggplant, skirt steak, oven-roasted half chicken, and pan-seared mahi-mahi ($16 to $21).

EXPAND Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Genuine Pizza joins Cvi.che 105, a popular Peruvian restaurant in downtown Miami and South Beach, which recently opened on the ground floor of the new three-level wing, and Blue Bottle Coffee's second South Florida location, which is located indoors, close to new shops such as Zara and Topshop/Topman.

The mall's Treats Food Hall, which offers various outdoor terrace spaces, as well as surrounding restaurant additions, should be completed in winter 2018. Numerous concepts, such as My Ceviche, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Poke 305, Hank & Harry's Delicatessen, Shake Shack, Tap 42, and Rosetta Bakery, are expected to open within the next few months.

The food hall joins about a half-dozen others scheduled to open in Miami-Dade, including La Centrale at Brickell City Centre, the Citadel in Little River, St. Roch Market in the Design District, and the Wynwood Food Hall.

Genuine Pizza. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-472-9170; genuinepizza.com. Lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday until midnight.

