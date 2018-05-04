Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia Serves Italian Brunch

More than a year and a half after opening Fi’lia at the SLS Brickell, Michael Schwartz has dived into Miami's brunch scene with Italian-inspired small plates, bottomless cocktails, and a South Beach-style DJ in the restaurant's courtyard.

Fi'lia, which means "daughter" in Italian, is awash in golden hues at brunch time as sunshine streams through floor-to-ceiling windows and shimmers off the restaurant's sleek wood furnishings.

Unlike rowdier brunches across Biscayne Bay, Fi'lia is a welcoming atmosphere for friends, couples, and families. Plates are divided among small, large, and sweets and are meant to be shared, encouraging diners to try a variety of items versus sticking to a single entrée.