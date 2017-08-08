Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso to Open November

Michael Schwartz has announced the name and concept of his forthcoming Miami restaurant.
Amara at Paraiso will open sometime in November at the Paraiso Bay complex in Edgewater. The restaurant's large, 4,500-square-foot dining room, designed by Meyer Davis Studio, features indoor and outdoor seating that opens to Biscayne Bay, offering striking views.The main dining room and bar will seat 150, with an additional 70 seats on the waterfront deck.
The open kitchen features both a wood grill and a Josper grill/oven that will turn out Latin American-influenced dishes inspired by "coastal ingredients." Though the menu hasn't been set, items will include sprouted flatbreads, fresh seafood, and meat dishes. A cocktail program will focus on tropical flavors. Prices are not available at this time.
Although other restaurants in Miami, like Deme Lomas' Arson, utilize the charcoal-burning Josper, Schwartz says his idea formed a few years ago, when the restaurant was in its infancy and the oven's popularity hadn't quite reached the Magic City.
The James Beard-winning chef, best known for his eponymous Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, calls Amara at Paraiso a "love letter to Miami."
Schwartz says the concept for the eatery was derived from its location. "I would say that it just makes sense for us — being in that setting on the water in Miami — to somehow give it that little inspiration and spin."
Amara at Paraiso. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; amaraparaiso.com.
