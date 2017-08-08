Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso to Open November

Michael Schwartz has announced the name and concept of his forthcoming Miami restaurant.

Amara at Paraiso will open sometime in November at the Paraiso Bay complex in Edgewater. The restaurant's large, 4,500-square-foot dining room, designed by Meyer Davis Studio, features indoor and outdoor seating that opens to Biscayne Bay, offering striking views.The main dining room and bar will seat 150, with an additional 70 seats on the waterfront deck.