Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry to Open International Smoke at Aventura Mall, Serafina Opens Today

Aventura Mall is quickly becoming the dining mecca of North Miami-Dade, with eateries and a food hall opening fast and furious at the shopping center.

Today Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry announced they're bringing International Smoke to Aventura Mall this summer. The eatery will open in the mall's new piazza next to the 93-foot-tall Aventura Slide Tower by artist Carsten Höller.

Befitting its name, the restaurant will serve grilled and smoked dishes inspired by the partners' individual travels, using recipes and cooking techniques from around the world.