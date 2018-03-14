Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry to Open International Smoke at Aventura Mall, Serafina Opens Today

Aventura Mall is quickly becoming the dining mecca of North Miami-Dade, with eateries and a food hall opening fast and furious at the shopping center.
Today Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry announced they're bringing International Smoke to Aventura Mall this summer. The eatery will open in the mall's new piazza next to the 93-foot-tall Aventura Slide Tower by artist Carsten Höller.
Befitting its name, the restaurant will serve grilled and smoked dishes inspired by the partners' individual travels, using recipes and cooking techniques from around the world.
This is the second International Smoke restaurant. The original opened in San Francisco this past November, and additional locations are planned for Houston and San Diego.
Though it's not yet known if the Florida menu will differ from San Francisco's, expect dishes such as the Kahlúa "instant bacon," served with steamed buns and pineapple salsa, and St. Louis cut smoked pork ribs with a choice of sauces. Prices are not yet available for the dishes.
Though he's based on the West Coast, Michael Mina is a driving force on Miami's dining scene. His Mina Group operates three restaurants locally, including Bourbon Steak at Turnberry Isle and Stripsteak and Pizza & Burger at the Fontainbleau Miami Beach. Curry is a New York Times best-selling cookbook author and host of several TV shows on ABC and Food Network.
The announcement comes the same day Serafina opens to the public at Aventura Mall. The restaurant, specializing in Italian favorites, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for lunch and dinner.
In the past few months, several restaurants have already opened at the mall, including Cvi.Che 105, Michael Schwartz's Genuine Pizza, Pubbelly Sushi, and Blue Bottle.
The mall's Treats Food Hall is open, with Luke’s Lobster, Hank & Harry’s Delicatessen, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, and GoGo Fresh already serving. Miami’s first Figs + Mozzarella by Todd English, as well as Shake Shack, Chipotle, My Ceviche, and Poké 305, are set to open soon.
Other restaurants slated to open at the mall include Tap 42, Le Pain Quotidien, and Rosetta Bakery — all expected to debut in the next few months.
Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com.
