The Wynwood Yard Opens for Breakfast

If you're near the Wynwood Yard during breakfasttime, come hungry. The food, drink, and entertainment space now offers morning eats beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Koba Bowls and Yoko Matcha can be found whipping up health-conscious, breakfast-inspired bowls and small bites highlighting fresh fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious ingredients.

Instead of eggs, bacon, and toast, a variety of blended fruit bowls topped with house-made and gluten-free granola is available at Koba, a concept that operates within Della Test Kitchen's plant-based lunch and dinner space. From Della's kitchen window, breakfast bowls are available to order from 10 a.m. till closing time at 10 p.m.

Created by longtime friends Coco Coig and George Sanchez, Koba serves meals inside coconut-shell bowls. One of the best sellers is the Islamorada bowl, which blends pink dragon fruit, bananas, raspberries, and papaya in a coconut water base. Another favorite is the Everglades bowl, packed with spinach, avocado, pineapple, lime, and mint in an almond milk base. It's sprinkled with pineapple chunks and goji berries for an added burst of flavor.

The neighboring Yoko Matcha whisks up a matcha-style morning meals beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday too. Find food and drinks infused with traditional Japanese matcha, as well as Latin spinoffs such as the matcha alfajor with dulce de leche, and the matcha pastelito, filled with white chocolate, matcha, and cream cheese. There's also matcha chia pudding, which is a mixture of matcha, coconut milk, chia seeds, and agave, as well as a matcha cereal bowl topped with cacao nibs.

According to the Wynwood Yard's reps, the morning operating hours will lead to more fitness, networking, and community programming during the day too.

