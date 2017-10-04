Verde at PAMM Revamps Its Look and Menu

Verde, the restaurant inside Pérez Art Museum Miami, continues to dazzle guests via sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and colorful dishes inspired by artists and exhibitions at PAMM.
Opened in late 2013, the restaurant, which is operated by Starr Catering Group, has undergone a number of changes since its inception, including a new chef and staff, menu tweaks, and renovations.
To mark its fourth anniversary, Verde has rolled out some updates, including additional outdoor seating with wooden booths and banquettes, a revamped bar area, and revamped food and drink menus.
New dishes, created by executive chef Kaytlin Dangaran, include a chicory and pear salad, shrimp tacos al pastor, bucatini pasta, butternut squash and fig pizza, and a roasted rainbow vegetables bowl. Desserts now include chocolate tart, and guava zeppoles — Italian fried-dough balls.
"Seasonal ingredients and the new outdoor dining space sparked new dishes," Dangaran says. "I wanted to offer more vegetables and healthier options like the roasted rainbow carrots but also showcase savory and indulgent dishes like the butternut squash and fig pizza."
The refurbished bar area welcomes customers for either coffee and tea or cocktails, wine, and beer. The bar, which serves the restaurant's full menu, does not require reservations.
Cucuyo, a waterfront café, recently opened at PAMM as well. The 700-pound, cocoon-shaped, mobile structure — produced entirely through 3D printing — serves coffee, sandwiches, and other light bites by Verde's Dangaran. Menu items are unique to Cucuyo and will not be offered at Verde or PAMM's indoor grab-and-go stand.
Verde at PAMM. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786 345 5697; pamm.org/dining. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Closed Wednesday.
