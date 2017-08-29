The Salty Donut Creates Limited-Edition Babka Doughnut

Since the Salty Donut debuted in December 2015, the doughnut purveyor has created a handful of unorthodox mashups, such as rainbow dough, sticky bun doughnuts, boozy glazes and fillings, cannoli-shaped varieties, and doughnut burgers.

Today, August 29, the Wynwood-based shop introduced one of its most labor-intensive creations yet: the Babka Squared. Think of it as a doughnut within a doughnut.

The treat is a mini babka doughnut wrapped in a layer of 24-hour brioche dough topped with a chocolate-and-nut streusel.

"I feel like we always say this, but we're constantly looking for the next big thing we can make that'll top the rest," co-owner Amanda Pizarro says.

Dozens of miniature babka doughnuts are baked in-house and soaked in simple syrup. Then babka-flavored brioche dough is carefully wrapped around each doughnut, allowing the hole to remain. (The hole is ultimately covered by the chocolate-and-nut streusel.)

"This is definitely different from our sticky bun doughnut," Pizarro says. "This is hand-wrapped around the babka doughnut, making it a doughnut literally within a doughnut."

Unlike the Salty's previous special editions, there is no limit on the number of Babka Squareds each customer may purchase. However, availability will be limited given the amount of work required to produce the treats.

Each Babka Squared costs $6. They're available only at the shop, not via UberEats, for three weeks.

The Salty Donut. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. till the doughnuts are sold out, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. until sold out.

