Miami's Ten Biggest Food Stories of 2016

Jeremy Ford toasts to the demise of 2016. Courtesy of Bravo TV

As 2016 draws to a close, New Times is looking back at the year's stories with the most impact.

The past year saw a lot of good and bad in our local food scene — from a beloved Brooklyn restaurant opening in South Florida to the Zika scare that threatened a large part of our entire dining scene. Here are the ten biggest stories in 2016, as chosen by both readers and our editorial staff.

Pixabay

1. Zika Affects Wynwood and Miami Beach Restaurants and Businesses

Each summer, Miami restaurants and businesses hunker down for a slow season. This year, however, Wynwood restaurants got a double whammy when the CDC and City of Miami officials warned pregnant women and people of child-bearing age to avoid Wynwood and parts of Midtown and Edgewater. Some establishments like the Wynwood Yard, closed for several days in order to spray. Others noted a severe drop in business as Wynwood turned into a veritable ghost town. Zika instances were then found in Miami Beach. Instead of closing, however, local restaurants fought back — instituting a Love for Locals weekend, offering discounts on everything from drinks to clothing. Locals, armed with repellent, came out in droves, assisted by local radio legends Paul and Young Ron. Thankfully, those businesses managed to weather the Zika storm, and are now thriving.

Courtesy of Grown

2. Miami Heat's Ray Allen Opens Healthy Fast-Food Concept

When Ray and Shannon Allen announced the opening of Grown, a fast casual organic restaurant, they didn't want to attract the usual glitterati that many other celebrity restaurants do. Instead, they set up shop in family-friendly South Miami and proffered everything from smoothies to salmon to chicken nuggets. The impetus behind the project stemmed from Shannon's desire to feed her five children nutrient-dense food — especially the Allens' son Walker, who is living with type 1 diabetes. The public responded so well, that Grown has now, well....grown..with additional locations at Hard Rock Stadium. Hmmm...maybe the key to the Miami Dolphins' success is because they're eating better this year. At least the fans are.

Junior's is coming to South Florida Courtesy of Junior's

3. Junior's Cheesecake Comes to Boca Raton

When it was announced that Junior's Cheesecake was opening in Boca Raton (with a Miami location possibly in the works), ex-New Yorkers went insane. Long before Dominique Ansel's cronut and Momofuku Milk Bar's corn cookies, New York's cult favorite treat was Junior's cheesecake. The creamy recipe hasn't changed in over decades and calls for just cream cheese, fresh eggs, sugar, heavy cream, and a touch of vanilla. The batter is then blended for 45 minutes before the cake is baked in a water bath in rotating ovens. The restaurant opened in Boca Raton's Mizner Park in October and continues to cause a sensation.

Zak the Baker billwisserphoto.com

4. Zak the Baker Suffers Stroke

With his laughing eyes and his fantastic bread, Zak the Baker could very well be one of Miami's most adored people. So, when he Instagrammed a picture of himself being transported in an ambulance, the city freaked out. Turns out, the 30 year-old suffered a minor stroke. Thankfully, this proved only a slow down in the baker's upward trajectory, with Stern making a speedy recovery and opening up a bigger bakery just a few short months later. Mazel!

5. Cena by Michy Closes

Long before MiMo was considered Miami's trendiest new neighborhood, chef Michelle Bernstein and husband David Martinez opened a storefront restaurant on 69th St. and Biscayne Blvd. Bernstein's eponymous eatery became a hit, with tourists and locals driving for the chef's signature short rib and fried chicken feasts. In 2014, Michy's closed for a facelift and reopened in 2015 as Cena by Michy with talented chef Mike Mayta as Bernstein's right hand man. Together, they formed a formidable team and the diners came. It all came crashing down when, after landlord negotiations failed, the restaurant shuttered abruptly in May.

