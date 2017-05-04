The Ten Best Tacos in Miami

Courtesy of Coyo Taco

Although the West Coast reigns supreme when it comes to infinite variations and regional styles of Mexico’s beloved street food, Miami’s taco scene continues to soar with an ambitious mix of modern Mexican spots and under-the-radar mom-and-pop taquerias serving serious corn-based tortillas stuffed with meticulously prepared fillings.

Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow, and the Magic City is gearing up for an enormous fiesta jam-packed with block parties, live entertainment, and food and drink specials — the perfect excuse to get your hands on these three-bite delights. But most Miamians don’t need a holiday to fuel their hankering for tacos. Heck, it doesn’t even need to be Tuesday.

So grab an ice-cold cerveza or a refreshing margarita, and let’s taco 'bout ten of the best tacos in the 305, where taco time is all the time.

EXPAND Campechano tacos with tender pork leg and crackling pork skin Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano

1. Campechano tacos at Viva Mexico y Algo Mas

When the original Viva Mexico closed in Little Havana, Andres Tovar’s second concept, Viva Mexico y Algo Mas, picked up the torch as Miami’s best taqueria. The menu is short and sweet: tacos filled with a variety of pig parts that are braised in their own fat, giving you more time to eat and less time spent on trying to figure out what to order. The campechano, priced at $2.25 each, uses tender pork leg and crackling pork skin for a delicious combination of flavors and textures.

Beef tongue tacos Courtesy of Taquiza

2. Lengua tacos at Taquiza

There’s only one way to eat Taquiza’s fatty, delicately braised beef tongue piled on homemade heirloom blue corn nixtamalized tortillas: Pick up the taco, fold it, and bite into it entirely, making sure you don’t miss a chunk of meat, toasted bay leaf, or a taste of Cerveza Victoria. Savor every mouthful or order more tacos, including succulent shrimp, corn truffle, chorizo, and spicy charred poblano, which range in price from $3.50 to $5. Go on, taste them. You’ll see why Steve Santana’s Collins Avenue walk-up taqueria remains at the forefront of Miami’s taco revolution.

Tacos al pastor Courtesy of Taqueria Morelia

3. Tacos al pastor at Taqueria Morelia

From El Toro Taco to La Pasadita, there’s never been a shortage of authentic Mexican food in Homestead. At Taqueria Morelia, you can find some of the best tacos in Miami-Dade County, but only if you’re willing to make the trek. Soft corn tortillas cradle your choice of perfectly cooked meat, including steak, shredded beef, and tripe. Stick to the tacos al pastor, a flavorful blend of stewed pork seasoned Mexican-style and topped with pineapple, cilantro, and onions. As with all tacos at Taqueria Morelia, simple is often best.

Crispy duck tacos, confit-style Photo by Laine Doss

4. Carnitas de pato tacos at Coyo Taco

In a neighborhood with an abundance of impeccable food options, Coyo Taco stands among the best in Wynwood. The menu is full of taco choices (two per order), from charred octopus and grilled cactus to seared Angus steak, which you can convert into a burrito, salad, or burrito bowl. After a night of drinking and dancing, treat yourself to hand-pressed tortillas filled with crisp duck and serrano salsa ($9); then finish off your meal with a homemade Mexican ice pop ($4) from La Michoacana.

Fried chicken taco billwisserphoto.com

5. Fried chicken tacos at Huahua's Taqueria

Chef Todd Erickson's South Beach taqueria has been the go-to place for late-night eats since it opened in 2013. Order the fried chicken tacos, which merge two of America’s favorite foods — fried chicken and tacos — and prepare to be mind-blown. Warm tortillas hug perfectly cooked flour-dredged chicken, jalapeño-flecked cornbread, ancho ranch, cabbage, cilantro, and Mexican spices for $3.99 each $11 for three.

