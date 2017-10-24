Miami's Ten Best Pumpkin Dishes

Nothing says October quite like pumpkin, except maybe spooky pumpkin croissants.
For fall, some of Miami's most creative toques are crafting a bounty of dishes chock full of the orange squash. Because too much pumpkin is never enough, here are the ten best places to get your fix.
1. B Bistro & Bakery. Vegetarians and pumpkin fans, rejoice. B Bistro & Bakery’s plethora of sweet and savory offerings through November include a pumpkin Philly ($13), packing charred onions, roasted five-spice pumpkin, crema Mexicana, and watercress; toasted pumpkin gnocchi with allspice mascarpone and Brussels sprouts; and pumpkin petit gateaux. Feeling spooky? Try a black and orange croissant: charcoal croissant dough filled with pumpkin cremeux. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-330-6310; bbistromiami.com. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2. Ariete. Chef Michael Beltran wood-grills oxtail and pairs it with a pho style consommé with roasted calabaza and maitake mushrooms ($26). 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com. Tuesday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 6 to 11 p.m. Closed Monday.
3. Macchialina Taverna Rustica. Michael Pirolo is making pumpkin ravioli with Brussels sprouts, Espelette peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes ($24). Pro tip: Order it (and mix and match with other pasta dishes) for just $10 on Pasta Thursdays. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, 305-534-2142; macchialina.com. Sunday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 to 11:30 p.m.
4. Harry's Pizzeria. Get Harry’s calabaza pizza, topped with rosemary crema, Brussels sprouts, fontina cheese, and caramelized onions ($15), through January. 3918 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-275-4963; harryspizzeria.com. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
5. Federal Donuts. The only thing better than a PSL is a pumpkin-spice doughnut with Panther Coffee streusel and a vanilla cream drizzle. The Philadelphia-based shop is baking the limited-edition treat only through November, so pick up a dozen while they're hot. Doughnuts cost $2.75 each, $13 for a half-dozen, and $24 for a dozen. 250 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com. Thursday through Monday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
6. Beaker & Gray. Pumpkin gnocchi ($15), crowned with pork rib, manchego, and red shisho, is a staple on the menu, so you can find pumpkin year-round at Beaker & Gray. 2637 N Miami Ave., Miami, 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com. Monday through Friday noon to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
7. Eating House. Chopped winner Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House offers a nutmeg cavatelli with pumpkin ragout, parmigiana broth, hazelnut, and miso butter for dinner. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com. Tuesday through Thursday 6 to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday 6 to 11 p.m.
8. Mignonette Uptown. Hedy Goldsmith protégé Devon Braddock is shaking things up with a pumpkin spice milkshake ($7), made with calabaza ice cream and dulce de leche coriander streusel. The confection is topped with a mini calabaza muffin. It'll be available for a sweet "while," Mignonette Uptown chef/partner Daniel Serfer says. 13951 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-705-2159; mignonettemiami.com. Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 11 p.m.
9. Phuc Yea. Why drink a regular old-fashioned when you can imbibe one spiked with spiced pumpkin, apple, and ginger? Enjoy it half off ($6) during happy hour Monday through Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. or reverse happy hour Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight or with some $10 pho every Wednesday. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-494-0609; phucyea.com. Monday and Wednesday 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday.
10. Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Every Sunday, pumpkin lovers can gorge on Jose Mendin’s pumpkin pie pancakes with almond butter, bourbon, and vanilla foam ($14). If you’re craving novelty, the pumpkin cochinillo ($28) — with romesco, chanterelles, and tamarind jus — is about as fall-meets-Miami as you can get. 1418 20th St., Miami Beach, 305-532-7555; pubbellyboys.com. Sunday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight.
