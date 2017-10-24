Miami's Ten Best Pumpkin Dishes

Nothing says October quite like pumpkin, except maybe spooky pumpkin croissants.

For fall, some of Miami's most creative toques are crafting a bounty of dishes chock full of the orange squash. Because too much pumpkin is never enough, here are the ten best places to get your fix.

1. B Bistro & Bakery. Vegetarians and pumpkin fans, rejoice. B Bistro & Bakery’s plethora of sweet and savory offerings through November include a pumpkin Philly ($13), packing charred onions, roasted five-spice pumpkin, crema Mexicana, and watercress; toasted pumpkin gnocchi with allspice mascarpone and Brussels sprouts; and pumpkin petit gateaux. Feeling spooky? Try a black and orange croissant: charcoal croissant dough filled with pumpkin cremeux. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-330-6310; bbistromiami.com. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Courtesy of Ariete

2. Ariete. Chef Michael Beltran wood-grills oxtail and pairs it with a pho style consommé with roasted calabaza and maitake mushrooms ($26). 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com. Tuesday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 6 to 11 p.m. Closed Monday.

Courtesy of Macchialina

3. Macchialina Taverna Rustica. Michael Pirolo is making pumpkin ravioli with Brussels sprouts, Espelette peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes ($24). Pro tip: Order it (and mix and match with other pasta dishes) for just $10 on Pasta Thursdays. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, 305-534-2142; macchialina.com. Sunday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 to 11:30 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Harry's Pizzeria

4. Harry's Pizzeria. Get Harry’s calabaza pizza, topped with rosemary crema, Brussels sprouts, fontina cheese, and caramelized onions ($15), through January. 3918 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-275-4963; harryspizzeria.com. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Federal Donuts

5. Federal Donuts. The only thing better than a PSL is a pumpkin-spice doughnut with Panther Coffee streusel and a vanilla cream drizzle. The Philadelphia-based shop is baking the limited-edition treat only through November, so pick up a dozen while they're hot. Doughnuts cost $2.75 each, $13 for a half-dozen, and $24 for a dozen. 250 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com. Thursday through Monday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

6. Beaker & Gray. Pumpkin gnocchi ($15), crowned with pork rib, manchego, and red shisho, is a staple on the menu, so you can find pumpkin year-round at Beaker & Gray. 2637 N Miami Ave., Miami, 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com. Monday through Friday noon to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Eating House Mario Davila

7. Eating House. Chopped winner Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House offers a nutmeg cavatelli with pumpkin ragout, parmigiana broth, hazelnut, and miso butter for dinner. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com. Tuesday through Thursday 6 to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday 6 to 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Mignonette Uptown

8. Mignonette Uptown. Hedy Goldsmith protégé Devon Braddock is shaking things up with a pumpkin spice milkshake ($7), made with calabaza ice cream and dulce de leche coriander streusel. The confection is topped with a mini calabaza muffin. It'll be available for a sweet "while," Mignonette Uptown chef/partner Daniel Serfer says. 13951 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-705-2159; mignonettemiami.com. Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Phuc Yea

9. Phuc Yea. Why drink a regular old-fashioned when you can imbibe one spiked with spiced pumpkin, apple, and ginger? Enjoy it half off ($6) during happy hour Monday through Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. or reverse happy hour Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight or with some $10 pho every Wednesday. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-494-0609; phucyea.com. Monday and Wednesday 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pubbelly Noodle Bar

10. Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Every Sunday, pumpkin lovers can gorge on Jose Mendin’s pumpkin pie pancakes with almond butter, bourbon, and vanilla foam ($14). If you’re craving novelty, the pumpkin cochinillo ($28) — with romesco, chanterelles, and tamarind jus — is about as fall-meets-Miami as you can get. 1418 20th St., Miami Beach, 305-532-7555; pubbellyboys.com. Sunday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight.

