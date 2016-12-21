Miami's Ten Best Places to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2017 for Under $100

EXPAND Courtesy of the Continental

New Year's Eve can sometimes be a bust. You easily cough up $200 on the night when sitting on your couch, watching the ball drop is just as entertaining and doesn't cost a small fortune. But do a little digging and you will find there are options out there, whether it is dining out or grabbing a group a friends for some drinks, that won't require a credit card to hold your reservation. Check out these under $100 options for your NYE 2017.

American Social

No cover. No pressure. Enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, beer, friends and music at American Social’s No-Cover New Year’s Eve Bash. Partygoers can fill up on American comfort food classics, choose from buzzworthy bottle specials and enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Live DJs at both locations. Table reservations are available at both locations.

Area 31

Area 31 and the pool at the Epic are hosting a Vegas-showgirls-themed bash for NYE. Resident DJ Kristian Caro will spin, complemented by sounds from electro-violinist Dave Damage. A premium open bar is available from 9 to 11 p.m. for $100 per person. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Beaker & Gray

How about a four-course menu with Maine lobster and lamb for $80? Ring in the new year at Beaker & Gray's two seatings, at 6 and 9 p.m., which will include a first course of chilled Maine lobster with pancetta, marcona almonds, and English peas; a second course of pappardelle with braised rabbit, artichoke, and caraway; and a third course of lamb with carrot, char siu, and baby root vegetables. A chocolate cracklin’ — with Bartlett pear, caramel, and chocolate angel food cake closes out the menu. Dine at 9 p.m. and receive a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. If you feel like splurging, add wine pairings for $125 per person. For more info, visit beakerandgray.com or call 305-699-2637.

Bird & Bone at The Confidante

The new spot at the Confidante allows guests to enjoy chef Richard Hales’ famous Nashville hot chicken paired with champagnes to ring in the new year for only $85 per person.

The Continental

Grab a group of friends and celebrate Mad Men style in the mid-century modern dining room. A family-style menu is available for groups of ten or more. You can skip the ultra-pricey venues and gather over a punch bowl instead. The à la carte menu featuring celebratory cocktails and dinner specials is also available. For booking and more details contact Mark Fernandes, mark.fernandes@starr-restaurant.com.

Pawn Broker

Downtown's newest rooftop bar is throwing a NYE White Party with various open-bar deals under $100. During this first New Year's Eve for the venue, the evening’s attire will be all white, and guests can indulge in an open bar for $90 for two hours, and $50 for one hour, all beginning at 10 p.m. For reservations, visit pawnrbrokermiami.com.

Courtesy of Ricky's

Ricky's

Carnival food? Sold. Open to the public, enjoy a line-up of live music, arcade games, and carnival food all night long. Ricky’s will also offer champagne bong specials and champagne split toast with a straw at midnight. No tickets required.

The Sarsaparilla Club

Top Chef's Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth share their favorite American dim sum and unique entrée dishes for a culinary tour of the couple’s greatest recipe hits. The ten-course tasting menu will have two seatings. The early seating is priced at only $49 and the late seating is still under $100 at only $75. Each menu includes an optional drink pairing priced at $29. Menu favorites include carrot and beet tartare, beet and goat cheese dumplings, and soy glazed mushroom steam bun to name a few. Visit sarsaparillaclub.com for more info.

Sarsaparilla Interior

Sweet Liberty

The neighborhood bar will host a New Year’s Eve bash with live music by Patrick & the Swayzees and DJ Mr. Gray. Guests can ring in 2017 with a full open bar and complimentary food from 9 p.m. until midnight for $100. Even better, for those searching for a hot spot after the ball drops, Sweet Liberty offers free admission after midnight to celebrate 2017. Visit mysweetliberty.com for more info.

Wynwood Yard

Tropicalien NYE Bass Drop comes to the Wynwood Yard this New Year's Eve with a line-up featuring Afrobeta, Telekinetic Walrus, Otto Von Schirach, the Galactic Effect, Serious Jorge, and Juicy Cuci. Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 and include entrance to the show, a welcome drink, private VIP seating in the garden, and table-side service for special NYE menu offerings from the Wynwood Yard's bar and culinary concepts. Skip VIP and tickets are only $15 and $20 at the door. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.