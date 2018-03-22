Miami's Ten Best Late-Night Restaurants

Though New York is known as the city that never sleeps, Miami has also earned that title. During the day, we work hard (whether at our jobs or on our tans). At night, we play — sometimes until the sun comes up. That means serious bouts of the munchies. When hunger calls after the clock strikes midnight, don't head to Denny's or Taco Bell in desperation. The Magic City offers some fine late-night grub. Whoever said nothing good happens after 2 a.m. has never had a French salami sandwich at La Sandwicherie in the wee hours. Here are the ten best places to sate your late-night cravings.

1. Momi Ramen. It's a well-known fact that noodles are a favorite drunk food, and Momi Ramen is the place for drunks with discerning taste. Start with an order of pan-fried gyoza ($11) before moving on to the main ramen event. Favorites include oxtail ramen with kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, takana, sesame, and egg ($21) and pork belly ramen with kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, takana, sesame, and egg ($15.99). Bring cash, because credit cards aren't accepted. 5 SW 11th St., Miami; 786-391-2392; momiramen.com. Daily 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Bodega's sexy late night lair Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

2. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. South Beach's late-night taco fix comes with a hidden bar disguised as a bathroom (look for the blue door). Tacos at Bodega include al pastor ($3.50), pescado ($4.50), and barbacoa ($4), washed down with mucho tequila. 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com. Daily noon to 5 a.m.

Photo by Kristin Björnson

3. The Anderson. Sidle up to the bar or get cozy in one of the red booths and chow down on classic bar food such as Buffalo cauliflower ($12) and Dan Dan noodles ($14). 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Food served Sunday through Thursday until 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.

La Sandwicherie Photo by Leah Gabriel

4. La Sandwicherie. It's 4 in the morning, and you're hankering for some pâté on French bread. Normally, you'd be out of luck until about noon, but not in Miami. La Sandwicherie for years has been catering to the cravings of discerning drunkards, students, hipsters, and in-the-biz workers by offering custom-made sandwiches until 5 a.m. daily. Sandwiches filled with pâté ($8.20), French salami ($8.20), smoked salmon ($8.20), or any other combination of meats and cheeses are made on buttery croissants or fresh French bread and satisfy your sleepless artistic soul. 229 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-8934; lasandwicherie.com. Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. 34 SW Eight St., Miami, 305-374-9852. Sunday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Courtesy of La Moon

5. La Moon. The perfect drunk food has to be La Moon's colossal perro colombianos ($5.75) and supermoon perros topped with bacon and a quail egg ($6.99). If you want something to really soak up whatever is still in your system, try the crazy chicken arepa moon burger ($7.95), a chicken patty topped with ham, a fried egg, bacon, and mozzarella on a cornmeal pancake. La Moon also serves superior cornmeal empanadas. The beef and potato cost only $1.40 each — perfect for when you have only pocket change to spare after a night out on the town. Get a meal that's salty, fatty, and cheap in a place that's open until the birds start singing in the trees. 97 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-860-6209; lamoonrestaurantmiami.com. Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to midnight, Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight. Closed Tuesday.

6. Yakko-San. It's midnight, and you want something that soothes the tummy and soul. Yakko-San is totally worth the Uber ride to North Miami Beach for its steaming bowl of shoyu ramen with roast pork ($7.50) or soba noodles ($6). Perk up with a plate of Yakko-San's house-made kimchee ($3.50), or sop up the alcohol with an order of spicy chicken wings ($7.50). 3881 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-947-0064; yakko-san.com. Daily noon to 3 a.m.

Photo by Phlllip Pessar/Flickr CC 2.0

7. Versailles. If you find yourself jonesing for some local gossip and coffee in the middle of the night in central Miami, look no further than Versailles. For 40 years, this restaurant has been catering to night owls of all ages who enjoy a well-made Cuban sandwich ($6.95) and political chatter. 3555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-444-0240; versaillesrestaurant.com. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

8. Yambo. Craving some grilled pork or chicken taco with a side of rice and beans at 4 in the morning? This colorful Nicaraguan palace has got you covered. The outside area is always open, serving favorites such as carne asada ($9), fried pork with yuca ($8), and lengua con salsa ($9). 1643 SW First St., Miami; 305-649-0203. Outdoor area open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Benedict Bigh Pink

9. Big Pink. Sate all your drunk-food needs at this upscale version of your favorite small-town diner. Fried meatloaf ($18.95), a patty melt ($15.50), a bucket of "state fair" corn dogs ($11.50), and fried Oreos ($12.25) share space with veggie burgers ($15.50) and smoothies. Breakfast is served any time the restaurant is open if you're hankering for a Benedict ($14.85). 157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-4700; bigpinktakeout.com. Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Making the pies. Photo by Patrick Hieger

10. Steve's Pizza. After a night of partying (or studying or just about anything), pizza is in order. The trouble is that most late-night pizza is flavorless crap. (Saying there's no such thing as bad sex or bad pizza is a lie.) Steve's Pizza is highly coveted for its simply divine pies. Thin, crisp crusts are slathered with slightly sweet and tangy tomato sauce before being covered with a blanket of mozzarella. By the slice ($2.75) or the pie (an extra-large that feeds your posse starts at $15.75), this stuff is the real deal. 12101 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami; 305-891-0202. Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

