The Ten Best Key Lime Pies in Miami

EXPAND Deep-dish key lime pie. Courtesy of Icebox

The key to happiness comes in different forms and flavors. For many, it’s circular in shape, delightfully sweet in taste but tart enough to make you pucker. It’s a major key DJ Khaled has yet to mention: key lime pie.

As Florida’s official state pie, the heavenly dessert uses the tiny, tangy marble-shaped citrus fruit of the key lime tree, famously grown in the Florida Keys and even in our own backyards. Good news is we don’t always need to take a trek over the Seven Mile Bridge to get our hands on some of the best.

Those craving key lime pie can find various pleasant versions at restaurants throughout the 305. But the following ten spots know exactly how to make this always-sunny dish shine.

The famous key lime pie at Joe's Stone Crab. Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

1. Joe’s Stone Crab

At Miami Beach’s beloved institution known for its sweet and savory namesake, you’ll also find Joe’s famous key lime pie, arguably the benchmark for Florida’s favorite dessert. A perfect graham cracker crust sets the foundation for this classic version that’s equal parts sweet and sour with just the right amount of zest. A slice sets you back $8.95, but call to order ahead of time for a whole pie — it’ll last longer.

EXPAND Key lime pie Courtesy of Fireman Derek

2. Fireman Derek’s World Famous Pies

Wynwood’s best pie shop offers a huge range of pies, from legendary crack pie to chocolate pecan and apple variations. Although all of fireman Derek Kaplan’s “world-famous pies” are showstoppers, his key lime pie ($5) — the pie that started it all — remains the star. The recipe is entirely his own, using condensed milk, freshly squeezed key lime juice, a buttery graham crust, and other undisclosed ingredients. The result: a slice of heaven.

EXPAND Meghan Perkins' key lime pie. Courtesy of Blue Collar

3. Blue Collar

Meghan Perkins, wife of Cocaine Cowboys director Billy Corben, adds her homemade touch to the key lime pie ($8) at Upper Eastside’s comfort food emporium Blue Collar. Her recipe is made from scratch, calls for hand-squeezed key limes and is best served chilled. After some braised brisket and three-cheese mac, there’s no reason to hold back when you can end your comforting meal on a sweet note.

EXPAND Deep-dish key lime pie. Courtesy of Icebox

4. Icebox

Whether you’re enjoying a weekday dinner at Icebox or a weekend brunch, the most brilliant thing to do is order the deep-dish key lime pie, priced at $8.50. Yes, you read that correctly: deep-dish key lime pie. Like with anything deep dish, Icebox bakers spend a lot of time prepping then refrigerating their version, and it shows. It’s a thing of beauty, made with a robust graham cracker crust filled to the brim with key lime custard and topped with a generous serving of whipped cream. And on a sweltering day, it’s a surefire hit.

Key lime pie featuring a graham cracker crust with a pecan twist. Courtesy of Kush

5. Kush

Over in Wynwood, Kush is known for its craft beer, standout burgers, and killer key lime pie ($8). Past the chopped nuts and generous pile of fresh whipped cream, you’ll discover a smooth and creamy tart center dressed in locally sourced key lime juice, set on a graham cracker and pecan-infused crust. One bite is an experience for the senses, from the aromatic taste of lime goodness to the beautiful texture variation of the extra-crunchy crust. Prepare to be mind-blown.



Key lime pie with raspberries. billwisserphoto.com

6. Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering

The perfect marriage of sweet and citrusy, Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering’s key lime pie is a must try. In fact, pay $27 for the whole damn pie so you can savor it for days. As Southern cooking king, executive chef Brendan Connor knew exactly what he was doing when he added this fan-favorite dessert to his Southern-style menu. And nothing says the South quite like some quintessential key lime pie at Whisk’s .

EXPAND The Dutch's salted lime pie. Photo by Noah Fecks

7. The Dutch

When you pick up a slice at this South Beach hot spot inside the W Hotel, you won’t want to put your fork down. Executive pastry chef Josh Gripper ups the ante on the classic recipe with a salted lime pie ($12) — made with a tangy passionfruit sauce, coconut sorbet, and toasted coconut. Forget the fork. Just lick the plate clean.

Key lime pie with a touch of white chocolate. Courtesy of Lure Fishbar

8. Lure Fishbar

Fresh seafood and key lime pie? No, this isn't the Keys. It's Lure Fishbar, nestled inside the Loews South Beach. Traditional key lime pie gets a sophisticated makeover at this seafood-centric New York import boasting a classic house-made graham cracker crust that brims with a creamy, sweet-and-sour filling, topped with fresh whipped cream and white chocolate, priced at $12 a plate.

Key lime pastries. Photo by Laine Doss

9. Bachour Bakery & Bistro

Pastry chef Antonio Bachour is putting plenty of talent, passion, and love into his baked goods, which look more like contemporary works of art, at his and chef Henry Hané’s Brickell storefront. Chef Bachour’s refreshing rendition of key lime pie ($6.50) is served in tart form, topped with fresh raspberries and a dollop of whipped cream. Are you sold on this masterpiece yet?

EXPAND Deconstructed key lime pie. Courtesy of Juvia Miami