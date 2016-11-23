Miami's Ten Best Coffeehouses

Roasting coffee with Panther. billwisserphoto.com

Miami is famous (or infamous) for its beaches, toned bodies, and hot nights filled with music. But dancing until dawn, then trying to make it through the day requires massive doses of caffeine. Thankfully, the Magic City is home to some wonderful java joints.

From the little walk-up windows of downtown and Calle Ocho serving up dark and sweet cafecitos to cafés where men and women clad in designer duds with designer dogs sip lattes and espressos, Miami has its fair share of coffeehouses, including a growing group of boutique houses that roast, grind, and brew beautiful beans for a cup of Joe that will knock your socks off.



Photo by Zachary Fagenson

1. All Day

Camila Ramos has lots of coffee cred. The former Panther Coffee director of retail operations, Ramos got her start at Volta in Gainesville. Now, the coffee maven has opened her own spot in downtown with a menu blazing in neon green. Choose a single-origin pour over ($5) or a special drink of the day ($5.50 to $7.50). If you can't decide, opt for a cupping ($9) of three different coffees.

Pour-over coffee at Eternity Coffee Roasters. Courtesy of Eternity Coffee Roasters

2. Eternity Coffee Roasters

If you love coffee, you owe it to yourself to attend one of Eternity Coffee Roasters' Sunday morning cuppings. Think of it as a wine tasting for coffee, complete with note taking, sniffing, and sipping. Coffee lovers and collectors of knowledge love the fact that the beans they're drinking come with dossiers and pedigrees from small farms in Colombia, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Free Wi-Fi and a selection of sandwiches make you want to linger longer. You can also take home beans to experience Eternity every day ($19 per pound).

Panther Coffee billwisserphoto.com

3. Panther Coffee

Owners Joel and Leticia Pollock talk about their coffees like they were their children. Each one has its own story, most starting with "Once upon a time at a little farm in Brazil or Peru, a coffee plant was born." The Pollocks hand select the beans on buying trips and custom roast them. Panther Coffee is sold to discerning restaurateurs around Miami, as well as in-house. With three locations in Coconut Grove, Wynwood, and South Beach and more to come, Panther is Miami's own hometown coffee company. Coffees by the pound average around $19.

EXPAND Karen Tuvia of Alaska Coffee Roasting with her steampunk machine Photo by Patrick Hieger

4. Alaska Coffee Roasting Company

Owner Michael Gesser started the Alaska Coffee Roasting Company in — where else? — Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1993. The coffeehouse, which finishes its own fresh beans in a Sivitz small batch roaster, opened a second location as far away as possible from the flagship store — in North Miami. Though this new location is as far away as possible geographically, the philosophy remains the same. Coffee beans from the far corners of the earth — Kenya, Tanzania, Ethopia, Sumatra, and Nicaragua to name a few — are hand selected and roasted on premises. What results is a beautiful cup of coffee at a fair price. Coffees start at $1.50 for a small brew blend.

Cafe Curuba's coffee Photo by Zachary Fagenson

5. Café Curuba

Debbie Rabinovici's Coral Gables coffee house (2626 Ponce De Leon Blvd.) caters to people who would rather savor their coffee black than with a ton of "holiday" flavorings. Her single-origin coffees are brewed via pour-over method. Custom ground beans are steeped for precisely three minutes in 18 ounces of hot water. It is this attention to detail that makes this small shop a must-do for a true java hound. Of course, there are lattes and cappuccinos for those that prefer a creamier pick-me-up.

