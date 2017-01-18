menu

Miami's Ten Best Chef Instagrams to Follow

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Cindy Ferreiro
01. Alter
Instagram has given new meaning to the term "food porn". With the advent of fantastic camera technology lurking inside most cell phones, taking quality pictures of your food and posting it to social media has become the norm.

Everyone from bloggers to casual diners post photos of doughnuts and burgers as often as they do their kids and kittens.

The practice of photographing a beautiful meal is also used by chefs. Some use it as a tool to display a remarkable creation. Others simply want to share their culinary travels and adventures with the world.

The chefs on this list are all veterans of Miami's best kitchens and provide a peek into their passion for food and drink. Be it Antonio Bachour’s surreal desserts or Jeremy Ford’s gourmet creations you’ll be inspired to make something great yourself or at the very least be provided a reprieve from the day to day.

1. Antonio Bachour @bachour1234
Artful is the best way to describe Bachour’s Instagram. His dessert creations are otherworldly and truly aesthetically pleasing. The chef only posts pictures of what he makes at his Bachour Bakery + Bistro, he also chronicles dishes he’s had at other eateries leaving followers with plenty of recommendations to take on their travels.

2. Brad Kilgore @brad_kilgore
Alter’s chef/partner has a knack for making even a raw cut of Kobe beef look appetizing. After a nudge from his wife and friends he created his Instagram, which now claims thousands of followers. His method is to take stunning pictures of food on pristine white backgrounds, sprinkled with a healthy dose of travel pictures.

3. Jeremy Ford @chefjeremyford
Top Chef Jeremy Ford’s Instagram is centered on capturing what kitchen life is all about and allowing those who haven’t met him to get to know him. He posts shots of his dishes at Matador Room like lamb with chili sauce, along with personal pictures. Ford's tip for would-be Instagrammers: Don't shy away from editing apps like Snapseed or Instagram’s own editing features.

4. Adrianne Calvo @chefadrianne
The owner of her namesake, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, boasts over 100,000 followers. Whether it’s a close of shot of a bone-in ribeye or her famous pomme bisque, her feed will leave you drooling. The chef and TV host also stirs in behind the scenes footage and food tips to educate and entertain her fans.

