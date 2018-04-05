Miami's Ten Most Decadent Brunch Buffets

On weekends, Miami's restaurants and hotels open their doors for brunch. Many of them roll out luxurious spreads of sweet and savory items, inviting diners to savor unlimited bites with bottomless pours of alcohol. Some highlight a specific type of cuisine, from Asian to Latin American; while others feature an eclectic group of foods, placing Belgian waffles side-by-side with caviar towers, and Chinese sausage omelettes. Before you make Saturday and Sunday plans, check out Miami's ten best buffet brunch experiences.

1. St. Regis Bal Harbour. Coined Rosé Sundays, the meal includes bottomless pink bubbly, unlimited trips to a buffet, and an unobstructed view of the Atlantic Ocean. Staples include an omelet station; a meat and seafood area with roast dry-aged prime rib, sea-salt-crusted fish, king crab legs, freshly shucked oysters, and caviar; a robust charcuterie selection along with an assortment of soups and salads; and a bakery section with fresh bagels, breads, and croissants infused with fruity jams. A large dessert table is anchored by a five-foot-tall macaron display in the shape of the Eiffel Tower. Sparkly cake pops, key lime pie, chocolate mousse, and other sweets orbit the centerpiece of colorful meringue cookies. But what distinguishes the St. Regis' Sunday brunch from other experiences is its lengthy menu of bottomless rosé wines, champagnes, and the hotel's variation on a classic bloody mary or mimosa. For rosé alone, the menu includes nearly ten brands categorized by sparkling or flat. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-0700; stregisbalharbour.com. Cost is $95 per person.

Courtesy of the Biltmore

2. The Biltmore. A Miami icon, the Biltmore is renowned for its famed champagne brunch. The opulent meal boasts a colossal buffet including a carving station, a breakfast table, tapas, salads, caviar, smoked salmon, and shellfish, along with a rotating dessert bar. Bottomless champagne and bellinis, as well as live musical entertainment, round out the feast. Though it's a buffet, fare is constantly replaced, ensuring peak freshness. Because of its extravagance, the Biltmore's Sunday brunch has become a staple for special occasions such as Mother's Day. Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-913-3189; biltmorehotel.com. Cost is $90 and up per person.

Bazaar Mar

3. Bazaar Mar. Since James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, author, and chef José Andrés opened Bazaar Mar, a nautical-inspired seafood restaurant, last year in Brickell, the restaurant debuted a Sunday champagne brunch. The meal is replete with buffet-style crudos, tiraditos, ceviches, and oysters, as well as entrées such as smoked salmon tartare, crab Benedict, Nutella pancakes, and egg-white tortillas. For an additional cost, sip bottomless champagne and add a tableside caviar tower. Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, at 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-615-5859; sbe.com. Cost is $75 and up per person.

Courtesy of Prime Fish

4. Prime Fish. A combination of things makes this one stand out: a full-service buffet serving both breakfast and lunch dishes, an entrée selection, and bottomless booze. Egg-centered entrées from the à-la-carte menu include the egg foo yung omelette with rock shrimp and Chinese sausage; eggs benedict with applewood-smoked ham drizzled in hollandaise; a popover stuffed with scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, scallions, and cream cheese; or a frittata with chorizo, sweet peppers, potatoes, herbs, and cheese; End the meal with a trip to the dessert bar for a medley of sweets, including, but not limited to, chocolate-Oreo squares, almond-caramel apple bars, homemade s'mores, and its signature chocolate and peanut butter bite topped with a Reese's peanut butter cup. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-4550; mylesrestaurantgroup.com. Cost is $59 per person and up.

Courtesy of Zuma

5. Zuma. At Zuma in downtown Miami, weekend brunch is a mouthful. The experience unites unlimited samplings of Asian-inspired food, bottomless cocktails, and live jazz performers. It is broken down into three tiers: Classic, Signature, and Premium. Included in all three is a buffet-style selection of hot and cold items such as sushi, sashimi, salads, bao buns, buttermilk fried chicken bites, and robata-cooked dishes. More than a dozen boozy beverages are also available, from mimosas, rosé, and sangria to margaritas, martinis, and sake. When it comes to entrées, each tier offers something different. Under the Classic, consider the spicy beef tenderloin drizzled in sweet soy, or the salmon teriyaki topped with pickled cucumber. Go for the Signature and order the miso-marinated black cod. Premium diners can choose truffle-garnished rib eye, jumbo tiger prawns, or lobster tempura dipped in wasabi mayonnaise. Finish it off with a towering dessert platter, with a selection of exotic fruits, small pastries, sweet cakes, and light sorbets. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com. Cost is $95 to $395.

Courtesy of Cecconi's

6. Cecconi's. Roaming pastry, meat, and veggie markets on cobblestone streets in Europe might sound romantic, yet unrealistic for your average weekend. Think again — brunching at Cecconi's is strikingly similar. The extensive buffet lines the lobby of the Soho Beach House with five unique culinary stations. From eggs, breads, and pastries, to a raw bar and a carving station, this buffet spread has it all. It's priced at $65 for unlimited visits to the buffet, with a complimentary bellini or mimosa. The full a-la-carte cocktail menu is available, too. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-507-7902; cecconismiamibeach.com. Cost is $65.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Jaya at The Setai

7. Jaya at the Setai. At the Setai's Sunday jazz brunch, traditional goodies abound including freshly baked pastries and an omelet station. Stock up on shrimp, mussels, snow crab claws, and oysters at the raw tower; then head outside to the grill station for steak, chorizo, lamb, and chicken, finished to order. Save room for dessert, including nitrogen ice cream and gold-flecked pastries. Your glass will remain filled with unlimited pours of Louis Roederer champagne, mimosas, and bloody marys as you enjoy live jazz. Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, at 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com. Cost is $85 and up per person.

Courtesy of R House Wynwood

8. R House. Brunch buffet takes on a new meaning at this Wynwood restaurant. R House hosts the ultimate brunch party every Sunday. You'll savor unlimited small plates, which are brought to your table and continuously replenished, as well as a choice of a hearty entrée. As you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. Unlimited appetizers include: black truffle and porcini mushroom mac 'n' cheese; homestyle scalloped potatoes; grilled Italian mini pork sausages; tomato, feta, and cucumber salad; and a cheddar scrambled egg bowl. Seatings begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, 2727 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Cost is $40 and up.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lightkeepers

9. Lightkeepers. The swank waterfront restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne offers an upscale brunch buffet every Sunday. Expect several chef-run culinary booths, such as omelet, bacon, waffle, and pork stations, paired with a spread of sweet and savory plates. Each week, offerings change depending upon availability and seasonality. Standouts include duck confit crostini with orange jam, caviar, oysters on the half shell, poached shrimp, snow crab claws, butter and chocolate croissants, and cinnamon pastelitos. 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com. Cost is $89.

Courtesy of BLT Prime

10. BLT Prime. Located inside the Trump National Doral Miami, BLT Prime opened three years ago with meats, fish, and house staples such as tuna tartare and warm popovers. Now the restaurant also serves brunch. The $69 buffet includes unlimited visits to all food stations. For an extra $12, add bottomless mimosas or bloody marys. Keep an eye out for BLT's legendary popovers, along with a selection of à la carte dishes such as chicken and waffles. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-937-2777; bltrestaurants.com. Cost is $69 and up per person.

If you're a brunch lover, don't miss South Florida's ultimate brunch celebration: New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 through ticketfly.com.