Wynwood's Sprung! Beer Festival Features More Than 300 Brewers

EXPAND Sprung! returns to the RC Cola Plant April 1. Courtesy of Tony Albelo

The Sprung! Spring Beer Festival April 1 doesn't highlight just the local craft brewing industry. It's also an event meant to bring people together, says Tony Albelo.

It's why the event organizer decided to move the springtime festival from Peacock Park in Coconut Grove to the old RC Cola Plant in Wynwood last year. Relocating the fest to the home of so many Miami breweries, bars, and restaurants just made sense.

"It's more about the social side of craft beer. How different can one festival be from another?" says Albelo, whose company Swarm also produces the beer festival Grovetoberfest in October.

As in the previous two years, Sprung! 2017 will offer a plethora of breweries, many of which will make their debut at the festival. There will be more than 300 breweries and a focus on local beer-makers. The participants Albelo is most excited about are the "red-hot" ones that people seem to be going crazy for, such as 3 Sons Brewing out of Dania Beach and Civil Society Brewing from Jupiter.

Other local breweries to look out for are Descarga and Bousa, and some sought-after not-so-local ones include Oklahoma's Prairie Artisan Ales and Denmark's Mikkeller.

In addition to the breweries, there will also be VIP events. Once again, Albelo is partnering with Wynwood's Boxelder Craft Beer Market for several tastings and activities. One event will highlight King Fox Brewery, one of South Florida's newest breweries in planning.

Other VIP offerings include tastings from Pompano Beach's Odd Breed Ales and Denver's Crooked Stave Brewery from Denver.

The number of VIP tickets was capped at 500, and Albelo says less than 100 remain.

Beer is the main attraction at Sprung!, but there will also be games, food, beer-pairing demonstrations, and educational events.

"This event has always had an edgier, hipper vibe to it than Grovetoberfest," Albelo says.

Sprung! Spring Beer Festival

2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; manawynwood.com/rc-cola-plant. Tickets cost $39.99 to $89.99 via eventbrite.com.

