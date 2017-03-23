menu

Wynwood's Sprung! Beer Festival Features More Than 300 Brewers

South Florida Crawfish Festival Returns With a 5,000-Pound Crawfish Boil


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Wynwood's Sprung! Beer Festival Features More Than 300 Brewers

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By David Minsky
Sprung! returns to the RC Cola Plant April 1.EXPAND
Sprung! returns to the RC Cola Plant April 1.
Courtesy of Tony Albelo
A A

The Sprung! Spring Beer Festival April 1 doesn't highlight just the local craft brewing industry. It's also an event meant to bring people together, says Tony Albelo.

It's why the event organizer decided to move the springtime festival from Peacock Park in Coconut Grove to the old RC Cola Plant in Wynwood last year. Relocating the fest to the home of so many Miami breweries, bars, and restaurants just made sense.

"It's more about the social side of craft beer. How different can one festival be from another?" says Albelo, whose company Swarm also produces the beer festival Grovetoberfest in October.

Related Stories

As in the previous two years, Sprung! 2017 will offer a plethora of breweries, many of which will make their debut at the festival. There will be more than 300 breweries and a focus on local beer-makers. The participants Albelo is most excited about are the "red-hot" ones that people seem to be going crazy for, such as 3 Sons Brewing out of Dania Beach and Civil Society Brewing from Jupiter.

Other local breweries to look out for are Descarga and Bousa, and some sought-after not-so-local ones include Oklahoma's Prairie Artisan Ales and Denmark's Mikkeller.

In addition to the breweries, there will also be VIP events. Once again, Albelo is partnering with Wynwood's Boxelder Craft Beer Market for several tastings and activities. One event will highlight King Fox Brewery, one of South Florida's newest breweries in planning.

Other VIP offerings include tastings from Pompano Beach's Odd Breed Ales and Denver's Crooked Stave Brewery from Denver.

The number of VIP tickets was capped at 500, and Albelo says less than 100 remain.

Beer is the main attraction at Sprung!, but there will also be games, food, beer-pairing demonstrations, and educational events.

"This event has always had an edgier, hipper vibe to it than Grovetoberfest," Albelo says.

Sprung! Spring Beer Festival
2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; manawynwood.com/rc-cola-plant. Tickets cost $39.99 to $89.99 via eventbrite.com.

David Minsky
David Minsky is a U.S. Navy veteran and Tulane graduate who has experience reporting on stories from California, South Florida, and the Deep South. He has also won some journalism awards. Email or tweet David with story tips and ideas.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
RC Cola Plant
More Info
More Info

550 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >