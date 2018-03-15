Slow Food Miami's Snail of Approval Tasting Party Honors Sustainable Eateries

Michelle Benesch is fighting for South Florida's lettuce.

"Everybody knows California has good lettuce, but so does Homestead. So why does 90 percent of the lettuce we eat come from California and we export most of our lettuce?"

The president of Slow Food Miami, the South Florida chapter of the nonprofit international organization that started in Italy, is fierce in her mission to promote locally grown food while advocating for, what she terms, "clean, fair food."

Snail of Approval, now in its seventh year, was started by Slow Food Miami to help identify chefs that support a sustainable way of life. Participants must offer two appetizers and two entrées that are locally sourced, then provide a list of their purveyors, which the organization checks out.

"Our vetting process is thorough.That is how we keep the integrity of our program," Benesch adds.

This year there will be 38 tasting stations, featuring popular restaurants like Beaker & Gray, Della Bowls, and Glass & Vine. Twenty-two newcomers are participating, amongst them, Stiltsville Fish Bar, Sunset Harbor's seafood restaurant led by culinary duo Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, who was a recent semifinalist for the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year Award.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Slow Food Miami. Its mission is very much in sync with how Janine and I approach sourcing and cooking," McInnis says.

Guests will be treated to tasting samples while participants will be competing for the People's Choice award as well as the judge's Best Bite of the Night, selected by Indulge editor Evan Benn alongside food writer Victoria Pesce Elliott and Eater Miami editor Olee Fowler.

The event will take place at the Palms Hotel & Spa, home to Essensia restaurant, whose principles are aligned with Slow Food's philosophy, from a wine list featuring sustainably-produced bottles to the herb garden grown on property used to help create many of the restaurant's dishes.

Benesch is excited Slow Food's message is getting out. This year is the first time the event is at capacity and they've had to turn people down. She's also focusing on the next generation of foodies, going to schools and teaching kids about locally grown produce.

"Some kids don't realize carrots come out of the ground. And when they see Florida carrots they shout, 'What? They're flat and purple?' It's a fun conversation."

Slow Food Miami Snail of Approval Tasting Party. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 16., at the Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com. Tickets cost $98 via eventbrite.com.

