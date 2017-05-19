Miami's Six Best Springtime Cocktails

EXPAND Walk Down Alameda Cocktail Credit: Amanda Lee, Courtesy of The Broken Shaker

Spring is well underway, which means Miamians are rapidly preparing for the unrelenting heat and humidity of our most tropical season. The good news is, while you’re sizzling outside, Miami’s best bars and restaurants are here to cool you down with the season’s most refreshing and bright cocktails. Here are the top five beverages to revive you during the looming annual heat wave.

Fraise Sauvage Courtesy of Employees Only

1. Fraise Sauvage at Employees Only

Employees Only is welcoming spring with a light, airy cocktail with a name that makes you feel like you're roaming the French countryside sipping champagne and running through wildflowers. The Fraise Sauvage ($16) starts with Fords Gin and is shaken with wild strawberries (hence the name) and Tahitian vanilla, then topped with EO Prosecco di Conegliano Brut.

Lady Lindy Cocktail Courtesy of Pawn Broker

2. Lady Lindy at Pawn Broker

With a blushing pink hue filling a vintage-style champagne glass, Lady Lindy ($14) fans out like your summer beach umbrella. Grab your floppy hat and shades, bask in the sun of The Langford hotel’s rooftop bar, and sip on the tequila-based mixture of Vida mezcal, lavender syrup and bitters, lemon, Luxardo, and Crème Yvette.

EXPAND Walk Down Alameda Cocktail Credit: Amanda Lee, Courtesy of The Broken Shaker

3. Walk Down Alameda at the Broken Shaker

With a backyard pool and patio bar, the Broken Shaker already has the appeal of a summertime neighborhood pool party, so grab your swan, donut or pizza float. The bar’s Walk Down Alameda ($12) is springtime in a glass. The drink is made with New Amsterdam vodka, dry vermouth, pear brandy, and citrus, with zucchini and pink peppercorn for a spicy finish.

EXPAND The Hemingway Courtesy of Living Room Bar at W South Beach

4. The Hemingway at Living Room

Take a quick trip to the Keys, even for just the length of time it takes you to finish your cocktail. The Hemingway ($16) is made with aged rum, Agricola blanc, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, house-made simple syrup, maraschino liqueur, and bitters. With a few sips you may start to feel like the literary field’s beloved boozer and reach the point of, as Hemingway put it, “not drunk in any positive sense but just enough to be careless”.

EXPAND Courtesy of Commonwealth

5. The Blueberry Hibiscus Rye Mule at Commonwealth Miami

With bubbles, fresh citrus and the snap of fresh ginger, a mule is as light and airy as this blooming season. At Commonwealth Miami, they’re leaving out the ginger beer and opting for more springtime florals with the Blueberry Hibiscus Rye Mule ($15). Knob Creek Kentucky rye is shaken with fresh lime, blueberry, hibiscus, and ginger, topped with fragrant micro edible flowers.

EXPAND Garden Pimm's Cup Courtesy of CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill

6. Garden Pimm's Cup at Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill at the Wynwood Yard

What was historically marketed as a health tonic is now the base for one of the Brit's most beloved spiced concoctions. Served at this unique Wynwood Eatery made entirely of shipping containers, Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill's Garden Pimm's Cup ($14) honors the time old libation with Pimms #4 Rutte gin, fresh lemon, soda, cucumber, mint, basil, and toasted celery seeds making for a light, yet robust-flavored refreshment.

