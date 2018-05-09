Miami's Six Best Mother's Day Treats

Mother's Day is only days away, but there's still time to find the perfect gift. Indulge her sweet tooth with an array of treats. From sprinkled cookie-dough hearts to boozy chocolate ice cream, local shops are offering sugar, spice, and everything nice this time of year. Grab one of these stunning treats to wow Mom. Preordering is recommended.
1. Aubi & Ramsa. Mother's Day is all about mimosas, so share a boozy pint of Aubi & Ramsa's tangerine mimosa sorbet ($26). It's a tart citrus sorbet infused with Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut. For chocolate lovers, grab the shop's best seller, the Highland Truffle, a decadent mixture of smooth Macallan 12-year Scotch immersed in chocolate truffle cream ($26). Enjoy them at the Design District shop or at home snuggled up with the latest rom-com. 172 NE 41st St., Miami; 305- 946-9072; aubiramsa.com.
2. Bunnie Cakes. Grab a mixed dozen of vegan or vegan/gluten-free cupcakes in vanilla, chocolate, and red velvet, adorned with plump berries, white-chocolate bark, and gold leaf. Grab yours for $29.99. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.
3. Honeybee Doughnuts. This petite shop, located in the heart of South Miami, offer a delightful menu of doughnuts. Pick up a selection of fun flavors such as the unicorn — a mythical yeast doughnut with a signature horn and matching ears. For gluten-free treats, grab a dozen bee-utiful blueberry honeycombs. These rotund beehives are made with low-fat Greek yogurt and fresh blueberries. Prices range from $2.50 to $4 per treat. 7388 Red Rd., South Miami; 786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com.
4. M Dough W. Order a unique assortment of "doughees" — ooey, gooey stuffed cookie cups festooned with an array of toppings. A selection of six eye-catching treats, including red velvet, lemon with white chocolate chip, and funfetti cookie stuffed with brownies are available online for $29.99. mdoughw.com.
5. Breadman Miami. Croquetas are key to any celebration in Miami, and Mother’s Day is no different. Impress your mom with a croqueta cake ($50) from Breadman Miami. Envision a three-layer vanilla cake, with guava or Nutella filling and nata icing, covered in 100 ham croquetas. Sweet and savory pair perfectly in this wildly creative concoction. 5804 W. 20th Ave., Hialeah; 305-273-2362; breadmanmiami.com.
6. The Salty Donut. Treat Mom to a 24-hour brioche doughnut stuffed with white chocolate raspberry cheesecake mousse, glazed with fresh lemon, and garnished with bits of almond cookie and edible flowers. For one day only (Sunday May 13), the Wynwood shop will sell these fluffy treats for $3.50 each while supplies last. Arrive early — they'll sell out fast. 50 NW 23rd St., #112, Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.
