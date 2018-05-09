Miami's Six Best Mother's Day Treats

Mother's Day is only days away, but there's still time to find the perfect gift. Indulge her sweet tooth with an array of treats. From sprinkled cookie-dough hearts to boozy chocolate ice cream, local shops are offering sugar, spice, and everything nice this time of year. Grab one of these stunning treats to wow Mom. Preordering is recommended.

EXPAND Photo by Elena Vivas

1. Aubi & Ramsa. Mother's Day is all about mimosas, so share a boozy pint of Aubi & Ramsa's tangerine mimosa sorbet ($26). It's a tart citrus sorbet infused with Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut. For chocolate lovers, grab the shop's best seller, the Highland Truffle, a decadent mixture of smooth Macallan 12-year Scotch immersed in chocolate truffle cream ($26). Enjoy them at the Design District shop or at home snuggled up with the latest rom-com. 172 NE 41st St., Miami; 305- 946-9072; aubiramsa.com.

EXPAND Vegan Mother's Day cupcakes Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

2. Bunnie Cakes. Grab a mixed dozen of vegan or vegan/gluten-free cupcakes in vanilla, chocolate, and red velvet, adorned with plump berries, white-chocolate bark, and gold leaf. Grab yours for $29.99. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.