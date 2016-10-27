Miami's Shanti Bar is Soccer Star Hope Solo's Go-To Protein Bar

There is a new high-protein energy bar on the market thanks to a pair of Miamians. Shanti Bar, a hand-held bite packed with power and flavor, is now available on shelves across South Florida-based Whole Foods Markets.

Even U.S. soccer star Hope Solo gives it a thumbs up.

"Eating nutrient rich, raw ingredients is essential in order for me to perform at the highest level," Solo says. "I love the energy, strength and natural beauty of the Shanti brand, and how they represent passion, energy, grit, and determination."

The bar was invented by sports fitness guru Lauren Feingold and culinary enthusiast Ashanty Williams, Shanti Bar is a nutrient rich protein bar dreamed up in the Magic City. Now it's available for purchase, with plans to expand across the nation.

Williams, who befriended Feingold at a local gym, wanted to create a protein-packed snack rich with flavor. She created a few different recipes and asked Feingold for some input. The athlete transformed it from a homemade snack into a product ready for supermarket shelves.

"I was basically her guinea pig," laughs Feingold. "Ashanty would get her hands dirty and I'd adjust it as she went along."

Related Stories Todd Erickson Wins Plant-Based Burger Battle at Seed Food and Wine 2015

The result was a mouthful: a raw, organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, superfood-packed energy and protein bar named Shanti.

EXPAND (Left to Right): Founders of Shanti Bar Ashanty Williams and Lauren Feingold. Photo courtesy of Shanti

It's been about a year since the two taste-tested the bars in their household kitchens, Shanti Bar now comes in eight flavors, each encompassing a superfood such as turmeric, coconut, cocoa, and acai. Williams and Feingold wanted to make sure they didn't sacrifice nutrition for taste.

"The problem was there wasn't a product we personally could rely on," Feingold says. "So we made a solution and now we want to share it."

Feingold says the bars aren't just for athletes. Those too busy to whip up a meal during the day can nosh on a Shanti Bar instead, according to Feingold.

"This isn't only for the gym-goer," she says. "And that's important to know. If you're sedentary, you still need good food and brain fuel. People need to eat, and they should eat well."

Though they're still a small company, the brand recently signed Solo as its first brand ambassador. Feingold says it's just the beginning.

"The market is saturated with bad quality stuff," she says. "We're in this to change that and become a leader."

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Shanti

For now, Shanti Bar is available at Whole Foods Market locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties as well as on the west coast in Naples outposts.

"Miami is a great place to have a product like this," Feingold says. "There's a very active lifestyle here. Whether you're on the go or in traffic, you need food."

"But this definitely isn't a local phenomenon," she adds. "We want to expand across the country and the world."

For more information, visit shanti.bar.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

