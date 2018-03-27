Miami's Seven Best Easter Cocktails

Maybe chocolate bunnies and jelly beans aren't your thing, and Easter requires a little more kick. Enjoy Easter Sunday sipping on one of these spring-ready concoctions. Whether it be pastel-colored libations with lavender bitters or watermelon vodka garnished with Peeps, these Easter-themed cocktails will keep you well lubricated throughout the holiday weekend. Most cocktails are available all week, through Easter Sunday, unless otherwise specified.

1. Repour Bar. Bad bunnies have more fun, and the same goes for Repour's Bad Bunny cocktail. The South Beach haunt has concocted a pastel cocktail comprised of Magic City gin, lavender bitters, passionfruit, egg whites, blue Curaçao, topped with a sprig of rosemary. The drink will be available Easter weekend for $12. 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; repourbar.com



Yeezuz Walks Courtesy of Tiffany Barranco

2. Better Days. The Brickell hangout, known for its eclectic vibes and craft drinks, is serving up Easter cheer with the Yeezuz Walks cocktail. The playfully named drink boasts a flavorful combination of Bulleit rye, lavender, vanilla and blood orange syrup, and egg white finished with a dash of Ojala cabernet. The drink will be available all week for $10. 500 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-220-7690; betterdaysmiami.com

EXPAND Peep Show Cocktail Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

3. Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Easter isn't complete without some colorful, fluffy Peeps. Brimstone got the memo with its Peep Show cocktail. A shaken martini contains watermelon vodka, blue Curaçao, simple syrup, and lime. An adorable Peep is nestled on the glass ($14). Grab yours all week long through Easter. 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com

Mojito Uni Shooter Courtesy of Tanuki

4. Tanuki. Spring has sprung at Tanuki with its uni mojito shooter. The sake, rum and mojito concoction is muddled with uni, shisho, and topped with a quail egg. The chic shooter, which could double as a piece of modern art, will be available Easter weekend for $12. 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com



EXPAND Smoked Lemongrass Negroni Courtesy of Andi Cruzatti

5. The Corner. The late-night hangout is offering the smoked lemongrass Negroni, a well-blended marriage of Gracias a Dios mezcal, Salers liqueur, and lemongrass-infused Dolin Blanc. You can grab it this week for $12. 1035 N. Miami Ave,, Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com



EXPAND The Garden Gimlet Courtesy of Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill

6. Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill. If lush garden vibes are what you're looking for, Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill is shaking up a Garden Gimlet ($14). The Wynwood eatery combines fresh sage from its adjacent garden along with vodka and lime juice. Expect a crisp cocktail with a herbaceous bite. 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-646-2998; charcoalmiami.com

That's All Folks Cocktail Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

7. Beaker & Gray. The Wynwood watering hole never disappoints when it comes to libations. The craft-centric bar is doing Easter right with a That's All Folks cocktail. The ode to Bugs Bunny is a hearty drink of Rutte celery gin, carrot, ginger, and cilantro. It's available all week for $12. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

