menu

Serendipity Makes Kosher for Passover Ice Cream

The Ten Best Key Lime Pies in Miami


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Serendipity Makes Kosher for Passover Ice Cream

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Charoset, inspired by a traditional dish made of chopped apples, wine, walnuts, and cinnamon, tastes similar to apple pie.EXPAND
Charoset, inspired by a traditional dish made of chopped apples, wine, walnuts, and cinnamon, tastes similar to apple pie.
Courtesy of Serendipity
A A

Passover, one of Judaism's holiest holidays, kicked off on Monday night, marking a week-long fest in which Jews, despite cravings, abstain from chametz, which is any leavened food made from wheat, rye, spelt, barley, or oats. That means no ice cream unless you swing by Serendipity, a tiny artisanal ice cream shop with locations in Wynwood and Surfside.

"During the holiday, most of us are starving for anything that is decent tasting," founder/owner Jessica Levison says. "We're forced to eat food that doesn't always taste great, which is why we wanted to find a way to make ice cream that is acceptable for Passover."

Related Stories

Levison created two limited-edition flavors that will be available through the end of the holiday on Tuesday, April 18.

"Many ice creams are made with corn products that you're unable to eat during the holiday," she says. "Obviously that limits a lot, like cookie dough, cookies and cream, or anything with leavened products."

After experimentation in the kitchen, Levison created charoset, inspired by a traditional dish made of chopped apples, wine, walnuts, and cinnamon, which tastes similar to apple pie; and buttered cinnamon matzoh brittle, which blends sweet and savory with a salt and honey cream base.

Before Levison whipped up both flavors, she sanitized her kitchen and recruited a rabbi to supervise production.

"Everything is cleaned out and any traces of bread are removed," she says. "We get every nook and cranny, and then we're very careful when we make our special flavors."

Once the holiday ends, Serendipity will bring back its recently launched ice cream sandwiches to the Wynwood location. Cookies are baked on-site, and any flavor of ice cream can be stuffed in-between, including rum raisin and dark chocolate whiskey.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Serendipity Creamery & Yogurt Cafe
More Info
More Info

9457 Harding Ave.
Surfside, FL 33154

305-865-1506

www.serendipityyogurtcafe.com

miles
Serendipity Creamery & Yogurt Cafe
More Info
More Info

421 NW 26th St.
Miami, FL 33127

serendipitycreamery.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >