Seaspice Revamps Affordable Brunch Menu Under $30

EXPAND Baked black truffle egg tart Courtesy of Seaspice

Seaspice's weekend brunch has become a staple in downtown. It blends the restaurant's unparalleled location on the Miami River with a small selection of indulgent plates at affordable prices.

Springing into April, the eatery launched an assortment of new dishes. Though the menu is still small, it offers enough variety to satisfy the pickiest of diners. Think of it as comfort food disguised as culinary works of art.

Choose between chic, warehouse-style seating indoors or a courtyard-patio setting with white decor outdoors.

EXPAND Power waffles Courtesy of Seaspice

Now to what matters: the food. Among the additions are honey-drizzled "power" waffles, made with quinoa, flaxseed, oats, hazelnuts, almond butter, and açaí yogurt.

If you prefer an egg plate, consider the baked black truffle egg tart, packed with Gruyère cheese and chervil inside a puff pastry, or the caviar and eggs with white sturgeon caviar, purple potatoes, soft scrambled eggs, smoked black cod, and crème fraîche.

EXPAND Lemon mousse Courtesy of Seaspice

For dessert, try lemon mousse crowned with dried raspberries, black mission figs, and candied tuile.

Other brunch dishes still available are lobster Benedict with potato hash, spring ramps, shaved asparagus, and sherry hollandaise; oysters Rockefeller Benedict with puff pastry and creamed spinach; and the pizzetta, made with braised kale, oven-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella.

When the bill arrives, you'll be pleasantly surprised. Brunching at the brasserie doesn't require a lot of cash. Dishes cost $14 to $28, on the lower side of Miami's notoriously pricey brunch scene.

Since Seaspice opened in 2013, its menu has evolved, integrating Mediterranean-inspired flavors into its American-style entrées. Executive chef Ángel León, chef de cuisine Benjamin Goldman, and executive pastry chef Jill Montinola are at the forefront of Seaspice's inventive takes on traditional plates.

Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit seaspicemiami.com.

