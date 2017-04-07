menu

Seaspice Revamps Affordable Brunch Menu Under $30

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Baked black truffle egg tartEXPAND
Baked black truffle egg tart
Courtesy of Seaspice
Seaspice's weekend brunch has become a staple in downtown. It blends the restaurant's unparalleled location on the Miami River with a small selection of indulgent plates at affordable prices.

Springing into April, the eatery launched an assortment of new dishes. Though the menu is still small, it offers enough variety to satisfy the pickiest of diners. Think of it as comfort food disguised as culinary works of art.

Choose between chic, warehouse-style seating indoors or a courtyard-patio setting with white decor outdoors.

Power wafflesEXPAND
Power waffles
Courtesy of Seaspice

Now to what matters: the food. Among the additions are honey-drizzled "power" waffles, made with quinoa, flaxseed, oats, hazelnuts, almond butter, and açaí yogurt.

If you prefer an egg plate, consider the baked black truffle egg tart, packed with Gruyère cheese and chervil inside a puff pastry, or the caviar and eggs with white sturgeon caviar, purple potatoes, soft scrambled eggs, smoked black cod, and crème fraîche.

Lemon mousseEXPAND
Lemon mousse
Courtesy of Seaspice

For dessert, try lemon mousse crowned with dried raspberries, black mission figs, and candied tuile.

Other brunch dishes still available are lobster Benedict with potato hash, spring ramps, shaved asparagus, and sherry hollandaise; oysters Rockefeller Benedict with puff pastry and creamed spinach; and the pizzetta, made with braised kale, oven-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella.

When the bill arrives, you'll be pleasantly surprised. Brunching at the brasserie doesn't require a lot of cash. Dishes cost $14 to $28, on the lower side of Miami's notoriously pricey brunch scene.

Since Seaspice opened in 2013, its menu has evolved, integrating Mediterranean-inspired flavors into its American-style entrées. Executive chef Ángel León, chef de cuisine Benjamin Goldman, and executive pastry chef Jill Montinola are at the forefront of Seaspice's inventive takes on traditional plates.

Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit seaspicemiami.com.

If you love brunch, check out New Times' Out to Brunch event Saturday, May 20, from noon to 3 p.m. at Soho Studios. Enjoy brunch items from South Florida's most popular eateries, along with mimosas, beermosas, a bloody mary bar, and a host of brunch cocktails. Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $50 through May 19 and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch and booze samplings and more. Purchase tickets at newtimesouttobrunch.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Seaspice
422 NW N. River Dr.
Miami, FL 33128

305-440-2400

seaspicemiami.com

