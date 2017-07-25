The Salty Donut Debuts Mango Doughnut Croissant as Part of Save the Mango Campaign

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Since the Salty Donut debuted in December 2015, it has created a handful of unorthodox mashups, such as rainbow dough, sticky bun doughnuts, boozy glazes and fillings, cannoli-shaped varieties, and doughnut burgers.

Today, July 25, the Wynwood-based shop launched Miami's first doughnut/croissant hybrid, which co-owner Amanda Pizarro calls a "croughnut" (not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut).

It's made with a 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty's other doughnuts and is filled with homemade mango jam and topped with mango curd and mango pearls.

To procure mangoes for the croughnuts' garnishes, the shop launched the "Save the Mango" campaign. Customers were invited to trade ten mangoes for a free doughnut. According to Pizarro, the shop received enough of the fruit to keep the pastry available for two weeks.

"When we started the mango campaign, we weren't exactly sure what to do with them," she says. "But we know so many people have all these extra mangoes in their backyard with nothing to do with them."

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

After a few brainstorming sessions, Pizarro and the Salty team decided on a "croughnut."

"We knew we wanted to make something light that would appeal to a lot of people," she says. "Then it just hit me."

All ingredients in the Salty's mango croughnut are homemade. Instead of using prepackaged dough, which helps cut prep time, the Salty team makes each layer of dough from scratch using an original recipe. Every mango the shop received from its trade-in deal is used to make the fillings and toppings in-house.

"The croughnut is still a doughnut," Pizarro says. "Just think of it as an extremely layered doughnut that is a little more flaky and has more butter."

At the shop, find limited-edition pins and key chains ($10 each) depicting the Salty's croughnut. There are only 60 of each available, handmade by CMYKlay.

The mango brioche croughnut is available Tuesday, July 25, through Sunday, August 6. Each is priced at $4.75. There is no limit per order.

The Salty Donut. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. till the doughnuts are sold out, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. until sold out.

