Pubbelly Boys Team With United Way to Help Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria has pounded Puerto Rico, leaving the island's infrastructure badly damaged and virtually everyone without power, phone service, and clean water.

In an interview with CNN, Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló said that it could be months before electricity is restored to the island. That means that many Miami residents with family and friends on the island haven't even been able to reach their loved ones to make sure they weathered the storm.

Pubbelly's Jose Mendin was in Barcelona on a business trip when the storm hit. A native of Puerto Rico, Mendin was anxious to know how his family and restaurant, PB Ysla, fared in the storm. Mendin finally reached people on the island, and paints a grim picture of the current situation.

On an overseas call, Mendin first and foremost says he is grateful that his family is alive. "My mom and dad are in Miami. They came before the storm and my brother is OK." His brother's apartment, did not do as well. "It's destroyed. Windows were blown out and one of the outside walls came down. I know a lot of apartments have windows that were blown away."

Courtesy of Jose Mendin

Friends who live near the restaurant, opened in April 2017, looks intact from the outside, though Mendin is doubtful that the glass-roofed patio survived the storm. That, he says, isn't important. What is worrying, though is the fact that he hasn't been able to reach the people who work there. "We're calling everyone and no one is answering. We've tried the chef, my investors, the employees. I don't know if the lines are down. I'm just concerned about their safety. I want to know, more than anything, how they are. I'm not worried about anything that has to do with the business."

The chef says that the restaurant and its people hold a very special meaning for him. "Our restaurant is in San Turce. It's a neighborhood in San Juan that's a lot like Wynwood in many respects. I was born in the hospital three blocks away."

Mendin says that his hometown was given a one-two punch with Irma, then Maria. "They were just getting over Irma a few weeks ago. There were a lot of people already without power. Though people took it seriously, there's no evacuation on the island. People stay in their houses unless it's a very unstable house."

Mendin and his Pubbelly partners immediately went into action to play their part in helping the island and its people, partnering with the United Way's Puerto Rico campaign. Mendin said he and his partners worked with United Way to feed people int he Florida Keys. We raised money from purveyors and investors and made 200 meals a day. I've done dinners to raise money for charities, but I never worked directly with United Way."

Pubbelly has started a campaign with United Way for donations. 100 percent of every dollar raised will go to provide emergency basic needs, from simple food and water to long-term needs down the road to begin in the rebuilding of the “Island of Enchantment”. To donate to Pubbelly's United Way campaign, visit united.way.org. In addition, Pubbely Noodle Bar and Pubbelly Sushi (all locations) will accept cash donations to United Way starting Saturday.

Pubbelly Sushi. 1424 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-9282; pubbellysushi.com. Pubbelly Noodle Bar. 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555; pubbelly.com.