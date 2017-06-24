Night Owl's Limited-Edition Milleni-O's Cookie Features Oreo O's Cereal

Courtesy of Night Owl Cookie Co.

Oreo lovers, rejoice! Cereal maker Post is bringing back the beloved Oreo O’s, after a decade off the shelves. And because everything old is new again, Night Owl Cookie Co. has released a cookie featuring the cereal to honor the occasion.

The new edition to the already expansive Night Owl lineup is aptly dubbed Milleni- O’s and will retail for $2.50. The concoction is the brainchild of owner Andrew Gonzalez. “I think there’s something so nostalgic about the Oreo cereal I enjoyed as child making a comeback. I knew I wanted to make a cookie to honor that, but I wanted to give it a fresh twist,” Gonzalez ays.

The cookie features Night Owl’s signature dark chocolate dough, white chocolate filling, Oreo chunks and topped with Oreo O’s. Gonzalez adds that it was inspired by the traditional milk and cereal experience, with the white chocolate drizzle filling in for the milk.

Though Night Owl already has an Oreo flavored cookie, Millenni- O’s is not to be confused with one of the current best sellers, Cookies and Cream. “Millenni- O’s is sweeter and creamier whereas Cookies and Cream has a whole Oreo stuffed inside and focuses more on showcasing the Oreo,” Gonzalez adds.

The cookie is available today, and, as with the cereal, the cookie is limited edition and will be around only while supplies last.

