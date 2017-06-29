menu

Mandolin, Tropical Chinese, and Versailles Among Most Visited Restaurants in Miami, According to TripAdvisor

Mandolin, Tropical Chinese, and Versailles Among Most Visited Restaurants in Miami, According to TripAdvisor

Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 8:21 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Mandolin, Tropical Chinese, and Versailles Among Most Visited Restaurants in Miami, According to TripAdvisor
Courtesy of Mandolin Aegean Bistro
In recent years, Miami has transformed into one of the nation's leading dining destinations. On a monthly basis, the city sees an increasing number of restaurant openings, making it difficult for the average restaurant patron to keep up — unless, just maybe, you're dining out every night.

Within the past few days, plant-based fast-casual concept Glam opened in midtown Miami, while Federal Donuts, created by James Beard winner Michael Solomonov, opened in Wynwood, which will be followed by the opening of Solomonov's hummus emporium, Dizengoff, later this summer. Other highly antipcated openings expected for this season include Stiltsville Fish Bar, Soul Tavern, and the reopening of BLT Steak.

As Miami's restaurant scene thrives, it's difficult to pinpoint locals' all-time favorite joints to grab a bite. And trying to gauge travelers' favorite restaurants is close to impossible.

According to a recent study by travel giant TripAdvisor, locals and tourists tend to visit the same restaurants. In Miami, the list was sorted by cuisine, with both tried-and-true and new restaurants making the grade. Interestingly, the eateries on the list are mostly value-friendly, making a case for people wanting good food without breaking the bank even while on vacation.

Tropical Chinese is most visited by both locals and visitors for Chinese food, while Mandolin Aegean Bistro is a go-to for Greek and Jack’s Miami for Italian.

Travelers and residents visit Cantina La Veinte in Brickell for Mexican food, Versailles for Latin American cuisine, and Shorty's Bar-B-Q in Dadeland for barbecue.

The downtown Miami restaurant La Provence is most visited for French cuisine, and Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill is favored for Japanese by both locals and visitors.

However, when it came to American cuisine, GreenStreet Cafe in Coconut Grove was preferred by travelers, while Flanigan's was chosen by locals.

After studying anonymized and aggregated mobile data, TripAdvisor revealed the most frequented points of interest in select tourism destinations, including Miami. For the study, points of interest were required to have a minimum of 100 check-ins in May 2017. Local check-in behavior was based on consumers originating within approximately 30 miles of a respective destination, while traveler check-ins were defined by users originating outside this perimeter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Mandolin Aegean Bistro
4312 NE Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-749-9140

www.mandolinmiami.com

GreenStreet Cafe
3468 Main Highway
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-444-0244

www.greenstreetcafe.net

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill
2721 Bird Ave.
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-446-1114

www.flanigans.net

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill
11415 S. Dixie Highway
Pinecrest, FL 33156

305-378-4000

www.flanigans.net

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill
8695 NW 12th St.
Doral, FL 33126

786-845-9366

www.flanigans.net

Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill
12790 SW 88th St.
Kendall, FL 33186

305-380-0521

www.flanigans.net

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill
13205 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181

305-893-0506

www.flanigans.net

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill
9516 Harding Ave.
Surfside, FL 33154

305-867-0099

www.flanigans.net

Cantina La Veinte
465 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

786-623-6135

www.cantinala20.com

Versailles Restaurant
3555 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135

305-444-0240

www.versaillesrestaurant.com

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
3250 NE First Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

786-369-0353

www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com

Tropical Chinese Restaurant
7991 Bird Rd.
Miami, FL 33155

305-262-1552

www.tropicalchinesemiami.com

