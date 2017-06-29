Mandolin, Tropical Chinese, and Versailles Among Most Visited Restaurants in Miami, According to TripAdvisor

EXPAND Courtesy of Mandolin Aegean Bistro

In recent years, Miami has transformed into one of the nation's leading dining destinations. On a monthly basis, the city sees an increasing number of restaurant openings, making it difficult for the average restaurant patron to keep up — unless, just maybe, you're dining out every night.

Within the past few days, plant-based fast-casual concept Glam opened in midtown Miami, while Federal Donuts, created by James Beard winner Michael Solomonov, opened in Wynwood, which will be followed by the opening of Solomonov's hummus emporium, Dizengoff, later this summer. Other highly antipcated openings expected for this season include Stiltsville Fish Bar, Soul Tavern, and the reopening of BLT Steak.

As Miami's restaurant scene thrives, it's difficult to pinpoint locals' all-time favorite joints to grab a bite. And trying to gauge travelers' favorite restaurants is close to impossible.

According to a recent study by travel giant TripAdvisor, locals and tourists tend to visit the same restaurants. In Miami, the list was sorted by cuisine, with both tried-and-true and new restaurants making the grade. Interestingly, the eateries on the list are mostly value-friendly, making a case for people wanting good food without breaking the bank even while on vacation.

Tropical Chinese is most visited by both locals and visitors for Chinese food, while Mandolin Aegean Bistro is a go-to for Greek and Jack’s Miami for Italian.

Travelers and residents visit Cantina La Veinte in Brickell for Mexican food, Versailles for Latin American cuisine, and Shorty's Bar-B-Q in Dadeland for barbecue.

The downtown Miami restaurant La Provence is most visited for French cuisine, and Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill is favored for Japanese by both locals and visitors.

However, when it came to American cuisine, GreenStreet Cafe in Coconut Grove was preferred by travelers, while Flanigan's was chosen by locals.

After studying anonymized and aggregated mobile data, TripAdvisor revealed the most frequented points of interest in select tourism destinations, including Miami. For the study, points of interest were required to have a minimum of 100 check-ins in May 2017. Local check-in behavior was based on consumers originating within approximately 30 miles of a respective destination, while traveler check-ins were defined by users originating outside this perimeter.

