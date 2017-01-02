Miami's Most Notable Restaurant Openings and Closings of 2016

Glass & Vine to open in January. Photo courtesy Glass & Vine

Happy New Year.

In 2016, we elected Donald Trump President of the United States and lost some of the best loved names in sports and entertainment. But 2016 wasn't all bad. Miami gained some significant new restaurants in the past 12 months, firmly sealing our place in the world as a bastion of good dining.

Running down the year, it's also a good sign that fewer restaurants closed, although beloved spots like Cena by Michy's and S&S Diner hit especially hard. Looking back, it was a banner year for our local food scene. Here's a list of the most notable restaurant openings of 2016, by month. A list of notable closings follows.

Notable Openings 2016

January



Ariete (3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove)



El Patio (167 NW 23rd St., Miami)



French 27 (850 Commerce St., Miami Beach)



Ichimi (2330 Salzedo St., Coral Gables)



Puroroast Coffee (632 S. Miami Ave., Miami)



Spring Chicken (1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables)



Threefold Café (6907 Red Rd., South Miami)



Trust & Co. (2 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables)



February



Kaori (1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami)



Pincho Factory (950 W. 12th Ave., Hialeah)



Plant Food +Wine (105 NE 24th St., Miami)



River Yacht Club and VanDutch Lounge (401 SW Third Ave., Miami)



The Sarsaparilla Club at the Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach



Spasso (3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove)



Zest at Southeast Financial Center (200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami.)



March



The Anderson



Antica Mare Ristorante (7999 NE Bayshore Ct., Miami)



Bachour Bakery + Bistro



Farinelli 1937 (3199 Commodore Plaza, Miami)



Glass & Vine (2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami)



Grown



Stellino's (8550 NW 53rd St., Doral)



Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen (1250 S Miami Ave., Miami)



April



Caviar Russe at Four Seasons Miami



Dragonfly (5241 NW 87th Ave, Doral).



PB Station at the Langford Hotel (121 SE 1st St., Miami)



Pawn Broker at the Langford Hotel (121 SE 1st St., Miami)



Philly Grub (99 NW 54th St., Miami)



SoCal Taco (141 SW 7th St. Miami)



Vice City Bean (657 N Miami Ave., Miami)



May



All Day



Baby Jane



CREAM (18719 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura)



Honeybee Doughnuts (7388 Red Rd., South Miami)



JoJo Tea Tasting Room (951 S. LeJeune Rd. , Coral Gables)



Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company (7360 SW 41st St., Miami)



Quinto La Huella



The Spillover (2911 Grand Ave., Miami)



Tap 42



June



Bianchini Mercato (220 NW 27th St., Miami)



Chef Leon



LT Steak & Seafood at the Betsy Hotel



Laduree (4025 NE Second Ave., Miami)



Sugafina at Aventura Mall



Sushi Maki



TacoCraft (5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami)



Taste Buds of India ( 5850 Sunset Dr., South Miami)



July

