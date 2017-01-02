Miami's Most Notable Restaurant Openings and Closings of 2016
Glass & Vine to open in January.
Photo courtesy Glass & Vine
Happy New Year.
In 2016, we elected Donald Trump President of the United States and lost some of the best loved names in sports and entertainment. But 2016 wasn't all bad. Miami gained some significant new restaurants in the past 12 months, firmly sealing our place in the world as a bastion of good dining.
Running down the year, it's also a good sign that fewer restaurants closed, although beloved spots like Cena by Michy's and S&S Diner hit especially hard. Looking back, it was a banner year for our local food scene. Here's a list of the most notable restaurant openings of 2016, by month. A list of notable closings follows.
Ariete's Michael Beltran
Courtesy of Ariete
Notable Openings 2016
January
-
Ariete (3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove)
- El Patio (167 NW 23rd St., Miami)
- French 27 (850 Commerce St., Miami Beach)
- Ichimi (2330 Salzedo St., Coral Gables)
- Puroroast Coffee (632 S. Miami Ave., Miami)
- Spring Chicken (1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables)
- Threefold Café (6907 Red Rd., South Miami)
- Trust & Co. (2 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables)
The Sarsaparilla Club
billwisserphoto.com
February
- Ichimi (2330 Salzedo St.,Coral Gables)
- Kaori (1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami)
- Pincho Factory (950 W. 12th Ave., Hialeah)
- Plant Food +Wine (105 NE 24th St., Miami)
- River Yacht Club and VanDutch Lounge (401 SW Third Ave., Miami)
-
The Sarsaparilla Club at the Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach
- Spasso (3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove)
- Zest at Southeast Financial Center (200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami.)
The Anderson
Courtesy of the Anderson
March
- The Anderson
- Antica Mare Ristorante (7999 NE Bayshore Ct., Miami)
- Bachour Bakery + Bistro
- Farinelli 1937 (3199 Commodore Plaza, Miami)
- Glass & Vine (2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami)
- Grown
- Stellino's (8550 NW 53rd St., Doral)
- Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen (1250 S Miami Ave., Miami)
Classic cocktails at Pawn Broker.
Juan Fernando Ayora @juanfayora
April
- Caviar Russe at Four Seasons Miami
-
Dragonfly (5241 NW 87th Ave, Doral).
- PB Station at the Langford Hotel (121 SE 1st St., Miami)
-
Pawn Broker at the Langford Hotel (121 SE 1st St., Miami)
- Philly Grub (99 NW 54th St., Miami)
- SoCal Taco (141 SW 7th St. Miami)
- Vice City Bean (657 N Miami Ave., Miami)
Order up at All Day.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
May
-
All Day
- Baby Jane
- CREAM (18719 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura)
- Honeybee Doughnuts (7388 Red Rd., South Miami)
- JoJo Tea Tasting Room (951 S. LeJeune Rd. , Coral Gables)
- Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company (7360 SW 41st St., Miami)
- Quinto La Huella
- The Spillover (2911 Grand Ave., Miami)
- Tap 42
TacoCraft Tacos
JEY Hospitality Group
June
- Bianchini Mercato (220 NW 27th St., Miami)
- Chef Leon
- LT Steak & Seafood at the Betsy Hotel
- Laduree (4025 NE Second Ave., Miami)
- Sugafina at Aventura Mall
- Sushi Maki
- TacoCraft (5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami)
- Taste Buds of India ( 5850 Sunset Dr., South Miami)
July
- Biscayne Bay Brewing Company (8000 NW 25th St., Suite 500, Doral)
- Lilikoi Organic Living (500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach)
- STK Miami at ME by Melia (1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
- Sugar at East, Miami
- Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
