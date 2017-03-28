Level One to Open in Brickell With Globally-Influenced Fare and Curated Cocktails

EXPAND Courtesy Level One

One area that hasn't stopped growing over the past decade is Brickell. In just this past year, the financial district has welcomed luxury hotels like SLS Brickell, EAST Miami and the lavish shopping project, Brickell City Centre that is opening more and more high-end stores every day. Now, Brickell has a new restaurant and lounge, Level One.

Owners, Diego de Almeida, Vargas Nunes and Paulo Roberto Castro wanted to bring fine dining with great food, without adding pretentiousness.Brickell was the chosen location because the trio thought it was a great upcoming market and want to focus on growing a clientele of locals.



The kitchen is helmed by executive chef Ricardo Nieri who describes his cooking as modern Italian cuisine with Asian influences and Amazon spices. The chef, who moved from Brazil for this position, has cooked all over the world from Rio De Janeiro to Singapore. The menu features dishes inspired from his travels, and features pastas like a pear stuffed ravioli with gorgonzola fonduta and black truffle ($22).



The menu also offers octopus al lagareiro pulpo served in a cast iron skillet ($27) and a Cajun crustedbeef tenderloin served with pumpkin, gorgonzola risotto ($37). All appetizers are also served until 4 a.m., including croquettes stuffed with duck and Jamon Serrano garnished with Grana Padano cheese foam ($14) and truffle arancini stuffed with Gouda infused with truffle and saffron ($10).



Cocktails are curated by bar manager Maxwell Parise who has developed beverage programs for Izzy's Fish and Oyster and Toro Toro. One of his favorite creations is the "Get on my Level Eddie," made with Absolut Elyx, squid ink, luxardo and chocolate bitters served in a lightbulb ($16). Cocktails range from $13-$16 and are half-priced during the daily happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m.

Level One is located at 1100 South Miami Ave and is open for lunch and dinner daily, closed Mondays.