Fooq's Lands a New Chef and Menu Revamp

Chef Saul Ramos Courtesy of Fooq's Miami

Saul Ramos feels at home at his executive chef role at Fooq’s Miami.

The chef started working there in mid-May, learning from chef Bryan Rojas who had plans to move to Monterrey, Mexico, where his mother lives. “He will eventually be back in Miami but, he wanted to focus on starting a family," Fooq's owner David Foulquier says of Rojas.

Of his new gig, Ramos says, "Working at Fooq’s, I feel the amount of love put into the restaurant each and every day. Everyone cares so much for this place, and the sense of community is unprecedented. We may be a small spot, but we’ve got the biggest heart in the area."

He feels truly welcomed by the staff and says they are all a family, "It’s a very laid back place, and the staff is really what makes it special. From David the owner to Ricky, the dishwasher, we all come together and bring out the best in each other."

Ramos previously held the chef de cuisine position at Michael’s Genuine for about one year. His resume also includes partnerships with Chicago chef David Blonsky and Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani. Ramos will now work with Foulquier on developing a new menu featuring shareable places. Foulquier wants to add some Middle Eastern-inspired dishes while still keeping the classic Persian-French dishes the intimate eatery is known for.

EXPAND Mezze Platter Photo by Alexandria Guerra

The new dishes include an octopus finished on a Japanese charcoal grill served with a cold bean salad ($18); half-roasted chicken with crispy potatoes, sweet peppers, feta, and chicken jus ($27); and local burrata salad with tomato jam and toast ($18).

The current smoky eggplant spread will develop into a mezze platter filled with a variety of additional spreads like pistachio yogurt and a tahini hummus. Some of their classic dishes like the crudo of the day, bucatini, and fresh catch will stay. Instead of offering lamb chops, Ramos will create a lamb kebob plate similar to what Foulquier grew up eating during the summer.

“It’s a decision I've been thinking about doing for a while, but was not quite ready," Foulquier says. "A few recent food experiences made me realize that it’s important to continue to evolve and not stagnate. The new format will reinforce a bit more sharing than it usually does, and it will be more diner friendly. We will be adding some great, smaller-sized Middle Eastern snacks as well.”

Some of the Fooq's family Courtesy of chef Saul Ramos

Ramos is also excited about brunch service, saying, "Let’s be honest: is there anything better than brunch? A good hash, eggs benny, and a mimosa or a good michelada is the best to finish a long week." Since he's been at Fooq's, brunch has really taken off. Foulquier says, "Saul came in with intention to take brunch to the next level, and has added a really nice touch to it."

To coincide with the new menu and chef appointment the dining room will undergo a fresh face-lift with new floors and redesigned walls. Fooq's will be closed today and tomorrow, Thursday, July 6, and will reopen Friday, July 7.

