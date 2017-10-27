Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sanguich De Miami, Halloween, and Last Call for Miami Spice

This weekend, Sanguich De Miami will officially open in Little Havana, Veza Sur Brewing Co. will host a Halloween party and debut a new seasonal tap, and a medley of other restaurants in South Beach, Brickell, and Wynwood will offer Halloween-themed cocktails and specials. This is also the last weekend to take advantage of Miami Spice 2017, which ends October 31.

EXPAND Photo credit: Union Photo

Sanguich De Miami Opens in Little Havana. Shipping container turned Cuban sandwich shop, Sanguich De Miami, is now open in Little Havana. Located on the edge of the sidewalk, the small space is behind a bounty of gourmet Cuban sandwiches, each made from scratch. All ingredients, from ham and pork to mustard and pickles, are prepped and cooked in-house. Given the restaurant's compactness, food is served ventanita-style. An adjacent outdoor seating area will be added soon. The menu, mainly comprised of "sanguiches" and “batidos” (milkshakes), includes medianoches; pan con bistecs; croqueta preparadas; and cream cheese-filled Elena Ruzes; which are paired with a rotating selection of shakes, including dulce de leche, and guava and cream cheese. There's plantain fries too, served with up to five variations of mojo sauce. Items are priced between $6 and $10. 1641 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-313-3650; sanguich.com. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.