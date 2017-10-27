Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sanguich De Miami, Halloween, and Last Call for Miami Spice

This weekend, Sanguich De Miami will officially open in Little Havana, Veza Sur Brewing Co. will host a Halloween party and debut a new seasonal tap, and a medley of other restaurants in South Beach, Brickell, and Wynwood will offer Halloween-themed cocktails and specials. This is also the last weekend to take advantage of Miami Spice 2017, which ends October 31.
Sanguich De Miami Opens in Little Havana. Shipping container turned Cuban sandwich shop, Sanguich De Miami, is now open in Little Havana. Located on the edge of the sidewalk, the small space is behind a bounty of gourmet Cuban sandwiches, each made from scratch. All ingredients, from ham and pork to mustard and pickles, are prepped and cooked in-house. Given the restaurant's compactness, food is served ventanita-style. An adjacent outdoor seating area will be added soon. The menu, mainly comprised of "sanguiches" and “batidos” (milkshakes), includes medianoches; pan con bistecs; croqueta preparadas; and cream cheese-filled Elena Ruzes; which are paired with a rotating selection of shakes, including dulce de leche, and guava and cream cheese. There's plantain fries too, served with up to five variations of mojo sauce. Items are priced between $6 and $10. 1641 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-313-3650; sanguich.com. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Triki-Triki Halloween Party at Veza Sur Brewing Co. Halloween comes early at Veza Sur in Wynwood. On Saturday, the brewery will host a party and costume party complete with music by Locos por Juana and DJ Iron Lion, bao buns and tuna poke guacamole, and samplings of Veza's newest seasonal brew. The winner of the costume contest will bring home a $100 beer tab. Second place will snag a $50 tab, and $25 will go to third place. 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, October 28, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free.
Last Chance for Miami Spice. After Hurricane Irma, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau extended Miami Spice through October 31. The dining program, which traditionally runs August 1 through September 30, is designed to give a financial boost to local eateries during Miami's slow summer and give diners a chance to try new restaurants for only $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner. The special is only available for a few more days, until it returns in summer 2018.
Halloween Cocktails and Special Offers in Miami. Time to dust off the broomstick for Halloween. Sure, the supermarket is lined with bags of candy for trick-or-treaters, but don't let that stop you from enjoying a little adult entertainment. The holiday also offers ghoulishly fun drinks. From Miami Beach to Brickell and Wynwood, here are some of the best cocktails and specials for Halloween, which are available beginning as early as Friday.
Bunnie Cakes Available at Starbucks. Now you can get your Bunnie Cakes fix from one of the world's largest coffee chains: Starbucks. A lucky 13 South Florida stores are now carrying vegan, gluten-free passionfruit cupcakes made by the local bakery. Here is a list of participating locations.
