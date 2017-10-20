Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Seafood Festivals, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Beer

This weekend, Biscayne Bay Brewing will celebrate its three-year anniversary; the South Beach Seafood Festival returns, Coconut Grove Seafood Festival will return to Miami Marine Stadium; St. Rosh Market will host a preview party at the Broken Shaker; Funky Buddha will release a limited-edition beer, and celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian will host an unlimited stone crab dinner.

South Beach Seafood Festival. The fifth annual South Beach Seafood Festival returns to the sand this weekend with a celebration of the sea — and stone crabs. On Friday, October 20, Miami's best chefs compete in head-to-head competitions to reign supreme in eight different categories ranging from "battle crab" to "battle surf and turf". Guests will enjoy a Herradura cocktail showdown, hosted inside Casa Herradura to crown Miami's best bartender. On Saturday, October 21, 18 different Miami restaurants set up oceanfront cafes, serving up the very best seafood dishes priced between $5-8. Chef Showdown 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, October 20 at 11th and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $150. Seafood Festival noon to 7 p.m. at Lummus Park, 14th Street and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $45 for general admission, $150 for VIP. Purchase tickets at sobeseafoodfest.com.

Photo by Jorge Martinez

Let's Get Ship Faced! Anniversary Party at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. You need no excuse to get shitfaced. This is Miami, a city that survives and thrives on intoxication. But getting "ship faced"? For that, you have to hit up Biscayne Bay Brewing’s anniversary party, Let's Get Ship Faced! For three years, the beloved brewery has been luring bodies to Doral to have fun, which is definitely a feat. A DJ and food trucks will help the locally brewed beer go down even more smoothly. Noon Saturday, October 21 at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St., #500, Doral; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Admission is free.

The Coconut Grove Seafood Festival (and stone crabs) are back. Julia Rose Photo

Coconut Grove Seafood Festival at Miami Marine Stadium. You’d think the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival would take place in Coconut Grove. Silly you. It’ll actually happen right across the bay in Key Biscayne. The waterfront celebration of the fruits of the sea kicks off stone crab season, so be ready for the sweet, tasty flesh of those little critters. There will be live Caribbean music, areas for kids to play and learn, and mojito and wine lounges for adults. Most important, expect more than 25 gourmet culinary partners shoveling fishy food down your gullet. The proceeds will benefit Celebration of the Sea Foundation, which works to engage and educate people to protect the ocean and promote STREAM (science, technology, recreation, engineering, arts, and music) education. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22 at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; coconutgroveseafoodfestival.com. Admission starts at $15.

Courtesy of St. Roch Market

St. Roch Market Preview at the Broken Shaker. New Orleans-Based food hall St. Roch Market is expected to debut in Miami by early 2018. To get a taste of what is to come, the forthcoming market is hosting the Broken Shaker's Sunday barbecue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 22. The team will sample bites from multiple vendors, including Yuzu Miami chef Andrew Zarzosa, and serve complimentary cocktails from guest bartender The Mayhaw's Derek Brumfield. Surprise vendors will also be announced. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 22 at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; RSVP here.

EXPAND Fujifilmgirl

Brooklyn Pizzeria Roberta's Pop-Up Now Open in Design District. Roberta's, a popular Brooklyn restaurant and pizza shop based in Bushwick, has fired up its oven in the Design District, producing a line-up of traditional and exotic pies through April 2018. The Miami pop-up will offer many of the same items as Roberta's Brooklyn flagship, including the margherita, topped with tomato, mozzarella, and basil; and the Bee Sting, layered with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata (Italian dry salami), and a dash of chili flakes with a honey drizzle; and the Famous Original, piled with Caciocavallo cheese, oregano, and chili flakes. Pies will be available in two sizes and will be priced between $9 to $18. Now open in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. Entrances include 3801 NE First Ave. and 140 NE 39th St., Miami. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.



Courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery / Instagram

Undefeated Saison Beer Release at Funky Buddha. Four years ago, Funky Buddha Brewery began a tradition that allows you to toast with an extremely special beer as soon as the Dolphins' perfect record is safe. Each season, after the last NFL team loses its first game, Funky Buddha releases a limited-edition beer, Undefeated Saison, to toast in celebration of the 1972 Dolphins still being the lone NFL team to finish a season unbeaten. This year, Funky Buddha made a remixed version of Undefeated Saison, adding a little twist some drinkers might find quite interesting. Beer release on Sunday, October 22 at Funky Buddha, 201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com. $14 per bottle and $20 for the barrel-aged version.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Zakarian

Point Royal Stone Crab Kick-Off. Kick off the season in beachfront style at Geoffrey Zakarian’s all-you-can-eat feast for $89 this Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from Sunday's event will go to Glam-a-Thon, benefiting the Broward Health Foundation’s Lillian S. Wells Women’s Health Center. Plus, Zakarian himself will be there to crack some claws and jokes. October 22 from 5:30 to 7:3- p.m. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com. Tickets are $89 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.