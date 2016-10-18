Miami's Five Top Fall Menus to Try

PRoof's Mission fig salad is new for fall. Photo by Victor Mayoli

Even though Miami Spice is over, fall is here with fresh new flavors for the season. Autumn is a time for restaurants to change up ta menu, focusing on richer flavors. As the weather gets cooler, chefs experiment with locally grown vegetables and spicy notes. Here are the five most intriguing new menus for fall in Miami.

EXPAND carbonara di mare spaghetti from Moderna menu at Toscana Divino Toscana Divino

5. Toscana Divino

Since 2012, this authentic Italian artisan kitchen has been dishing out classics. Now, Toscana Divino has divided its menu into two distinct categories. Tradizione highlights traditional recipes, while moderna is inspired by seasonal ingredients aiming to explore the diversity of Italian cuisine. Chef Andrea Marchesin's stresses that everything is made in-house when possible including cured meat, homemade pasta, and limoncello. Their goal is to capture the soul of the Italian kitchen with a twist. The pesce fresco ($23), for instance, was designed to mimic Miami's surrounding waters. According to chef Marchesin, "Imagine the the bottom of the sea with sunchokes representing stones, wild asparagus as"algae", a black potato puree infused with squid ink, and a citrus foam represents the sea, surrounding a filet of fresh fish."

EXPAND River Yact Club

4. River Yacht Club

Miami’s scenic waterfront destination's rotating chef program features Alex Chang's dishes through November during lunch and dinner. Chang said he wanted to make food that would be work for Miami's climate. “From there it was just about blending my vision with the influences from the space and concept of RYC.” Menu highlights include Thai style ribeye carpaccio topped with crispy shallots and key lime vinaigrette alongside zucchini salad ($21); half roasted Peruvianchicken aji verde with paprika and sweet corn ($36); and a whole roasted yellowtail snapper with green papaya, chermoula, and shishito peppers ($48).

EXPAND Sourdough toast made in-house with East Cost Sea Urchin Victor Mayoli

3. Proof

Proof Pizza & Pasta is now officially Proof. Chef Justin Flit wanted to remove “pasta and pizza” from the name to escape the eatery's pizza bubble, saying, “We have always felt our non-pizza dishes were strong and wanted to be seen more as a restaurant and less of a pizza place where guests might be expecting slices or chicken parmesan.” Longtime followers can still get the same dishes they fell in love with like Proof’s shaved Brussels sprout salad ($12), oxtail pizza ($19), and Calabrian chili angel hair pasta ($17). In addition to two pastas and three pizzas for lunch and dinner, options include a Mission fig salad ($14), and spring mountain chicken ($18). Chef Justin is particularly excited about making his own sourdough bread and serving it with various different pairings like east coast sea urchin.

EXPAND Posole Rojo Michael's Genuine

2. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Recently appointed chef Saul Ramos was particularity inspired by seasonal fresh ingredients at Michael's Genuine, saying, “This menu is the perfect canvas for that, as it always has been. It really plays to how we work with farmers and suppliers, they are already bringing new things to the table for fall.” According to Ramos, the most popular dish is the snapper ($25). He admits, “I think we are so proud of it because it succeeds in walking that line we were going for when we set out to make some changes — simple but so rich in complexity and layers of flavor, like the juice from the clams in the green sauce and the clams themselves that we add to the plate to finish it. The crispy skin and the bacon; it just all comes together.”

Bachiche Alexandria Guerra

1. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

After serving the same Peruvian fare since opening in March, 2014 Chef Dieg Oka has dug into his creative side. He admits changing the menu, "helps me play with new techniques and dishes I’ve been seeing throughout my travels, but it is also great to give the guests something new and exciting to reason to visit La Mar. Our new menu offerings cater our customer’s habits.” New offerings include the tiradito bachiche flounder with 22-month aged parmesan cheese ($19). It's an ode to his unforgettable experience at Massimo Bottura's Osteria Francescana. The unique juxtaposition of flavors is amazing.” Another new dish, the pork and quinoa spiked tamal was one of the dishes chef Oka prepared especially for the 2016 national pork competition, Cochon 555 ($29). It was so successful, Oka put it on the restaurant's menu.

