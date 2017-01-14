menu

Miami's Five Best Ways to Get Food and Drinks Delivered to Your Couch or Beach Chair

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $7 Happy Hour, Tacos and Techno, and Sustainable Seafood


Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 8 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Courtesy UberEats
A A

Weekends in Miami are all about sun, fun, eating, drinking, and enjoying the good life. But sometimes the Magic City proves too much of a good thing, and you need a little Netflix-and-chill.

Whether you're nursing the flu or a hangover or simply need some "me time" at the beach or in bed, you still need sustenance.

Don't get up. Just reach for your phone and order anything from cocktails to croquetas using this handy guide.

Courtesy Dos Croquetas

1. Dos Croquetas Delivers Handcrafted Croquetas to Your Door
Growing up in Miami, locals hear certain phrases often, like "bro," "bueno," and "ay dios mio." One that stuck in Alec Fernandez's mind came from fellow Cubans placing their orders at neighborhood bakeries and lunch counters: "Dos croquetas." "I would hear it so often everywhere I went, it got me thinking," Fernandez says. "Miami doesn't have anyone making nontraditional croquetas, so I would. My plan was to take the croqueta to the next level."

Kristin Bjornsen

2. Honeybee Doughnuts Launches Late-Night Delivery
If you're in the mood for doughnuts and warm milk tonight, you're in luck. Honeybee, a craft doughnut shop in South Miami, has launched Doughnuts After Dark, a nighttime doughnut-delivery operation. Every Thursday through Sunday, the shop will open for delivery service from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Courtesy EazyO

3. The EazyO App Brings Food and Cocktails to Your Beach Chair
Getting food and beverage service at the beach can feel like an impossible mission. Abandoning the comfort of your towel to sprint across the hot sand for a cold drink is simply out of the question. That leaves flagging down one of the hotel servers who roam the beach across the vast landscape of chairs, umbrellas, and sunbathers. Sure, you could bring beer or water, but what if you really want a frozen rum runner? You're out of luck — until now.

courtesy Uber

4. UberEats Launches in Miami
Chances are you're an Uber user. Now the same people who give you a ride to and from your favorite restaurant can also pick up a meal for you and deliver it to your home or office through its restaurant delivery arm. UberEats is live in Miami.

5. Amazon Prime Launches Free One-Hour Food Delivery in Miami
If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can now receive free one-hour food delivery from a host of Miami restaurants. The Seattle-based company has been slowly initiating meal delivery throughout the United States for about a year, with major cities such as Seattle, New York, Houston, and San Francisco enjoying the service. Now Miami finally joins the rollout.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
