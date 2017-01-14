Miami's Five Best Ways to Get Food and Drink Delivered to Your Couch or Beach Chair

Courtesy UberEats

Weekends in Miami are all about sun, fun, eating, drinking, and enjoying the good life. But sometimes the Magic City proves too much of a good thing, and you need a little Netflix-and-chill.

Whether you're nursing the flu or a hangover or simply need some "me time" at the beach or in bed, you still need sustenance.

Don't get up. Just reach for your phone and order anything from cocktails to croquetas using this handy guide.

Courtesy Dos Croquetas

1. Dos Croquetas Delivers Handcrafted Croquetas to Your Door

Growing up in Miami, locals hear certain phrases often, like "bro," "bueno," and "ay dios mio." One that stuck in Alec Fernandez's mind came from fellow Cubans placing their orders at neighborhood bakeries and lunch counters: "Dos croquetas." "I would hear it so often everywhere I went, it got me thinking," Fernandez says. "Miami doesn't have anyone making nontraditional croquetas, so I would. My plan was to take the croqueta to the next level."

Kristin Bjornsen

2. Honeybee Doughnuts Launches Late-Night Delivery

If you're in the mood for doughnuts and warm milk tonight, you're in luck. Honeybee, a craft doughnut shop in South Miami, has launched Doughnuts After Dark, a nighttime doughnut-delivery operation. Every Thursday through Sunday, the shop will open for delivery service from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Courtesy EazyO

3. The EazyO App Brings Food and Cocktails to Your Beach Chair

Getting food and beverage service at the beach can feel like an impossible mission. Abandoning the comfort of your towel to sprint across the hot sand for a cold drink is simply out of the question. That leaves flagging down one of the hotel servers who roam the beach across the vast landscape of chairs, umbrellas, and sunbathers. Sure, you could bring beer or water, but what if you really want a frozen rum runner? You're out of luck — until now.

courtesy Uber

4. UberEats Launches in Miami

Chances are you're an Uber user. Now the same people who give you a ride to and from your favorite restaurant can also pick up a meal for you and deliver it to your home or office through its restaurant delivery arm. UberEats is live in Miami.

EXPAND Taquiza tacos delivered to your door. billwisserphoto.com

5. Amazon Prime Launches Free One-Hour Food Delivery in Miami

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can now receive free one-hour food delivery from a host of Miami restaurants. The Seattle-based company has been slowly initiating meal delivery throughout the United States for about a year, with major cities such as Seattle, New York, Houston, and San Francisco enjoying the service. Now Miami finally joins the rollout.

