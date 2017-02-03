menu

Miami's Five Best Sunday Brunch Spots to Celebrate World Nutella Day

Brasserie Azur Brings Mediterranean-Fusion Brunch to Midtown


Miami's Five Best Sunday Brunch Spots to Celebrate World Nutella Day

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 8:10 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Nutella pancakes at Bertoni's in Brickell.
Nutella pancakes at Bertoni's in Brickell.
Courtesy of Bertoni's
This year's Global Nutella Day falls on Sunday, February 5, which means your brunch should be a bit sweeter than usual this weekend (preferably with thick smears of Nutella on top of breads and pastries).

Created in 1946 in Italy, Nutella was made out of necessity. Because of a shortage of cocoa during World War II, Nutella rose to popularity because it can be made with mostly hazelnuts, sugar, and just a sprinkle of cocoa, unlike other chocolate products. In 1983, it was imported to the U.S. and has since become a staple of American food.

From French toast stuffed with the chocolate spread, to pancakes, waffles, and pie doused in the creamy hazelnut sauce, celebrate the food holiday with a visit to one of these restaurants whisking up a Nutella-inspired treat.

Miami's Five Best Sunday Brunch Spots to Celebrate World Nutella Day
Courtesy of Bagatelle

1. Bagatelle
Bagatelle's famous weekend brunch party is anything but conventional. The booze-filled, DJ-spinning meal transforms its swank dining room into a pseudo club. Luckily, it's menu still includes traditional brunch favorites including Le Pain Perdu ($18), Bagatelle's legendary French toast. The European-inspired restaurant whips up an indulgent version, packing heavy smears of Nutella in-between two slices of challah French toast. Fresh raspberries are mingled within, adding a sour kick to the overly sweet plate.

Nutella pancakes at Bertoni's in Brickell.
Nutella pancakes at Bertoni's in Brickell.
Courtesy of Bertoni's

2. Bertoni's
Inside the Brickell eatery/gelateria, start off your Sunday with a plate of Nutella-infused buttermilk pancakes ($10.99). Drizzled with extra chocolate sauce, an assortment of raspberries form a makeshift crown atop two fair-sized pancakes. To make it even sweeter, a side of maple syrup is served alongside.

Miami's Five Best Sunday Brunch Spots to Celebrate World Nutella DayEXPAND
@Clarissabrunch

3. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe
Though the rainbow-painted pie shop doesn't serve up an official brunch, it's stocked with sweet and savory goods for a DIY-inspired weekend meal. Celebrate Global Nutella Day with one of Fireman Derek's bestsellers: A slice of chocolate cream pie ($6). Hugged by a crisp Oreo crust, each piece is topped with about an inch of Nutella-flavored whipped cream. It's crowned by a cookie crumble with a chocolate drizzle on top. Individual slices are filling and can easily be shared by two or three eaters.

Miami's Five Best Sunday Brunch Spots to Celebrate World Nutella Day
Courtesy of Nikki Beach

4. Nikki Beach
The South Beach staple is known for its over-the-top brunch. The Sunday extravaganza, priced at $49.99 per person, includes a DIY bloody mary bar, as well as a myriad stations packed with prime rib and whole roast pork, paella, handmade pasta made to order, custom omelets, and a medley of sweet treats. Among its dessert offerings, find Nutella waffles, which are showered with Nutella and served with a handful of berries.

Nutella French toast is hidden toward the back of the buffet in a large metal container.
Nutella French toast is hidden toward the back of the buffet in a large metal container.
Courtesy of Prime Fish

5. Prime Fish
When Nemo, the Asian-influenced seafood eatery by restaurateur Myles Chefetz, closed in 2010, its popular brunch went with it. About five years later, Chefetz replaced Nemo with Prime Fish and brought the lauded brunch back, which includes a full-service buffet that serves both breakfast and lunch dishes, an entrée selection, and bottomless booze, all for $49. If you go, seek out its Nutella French toast. Besides the fact that it's tasty, it's also unlimited, which means you can enjoy as many slices as you desire.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
