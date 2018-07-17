Miami's Five Best Summer Beers

While the rest of the nation celebrates sandals weather and freedom from 80 layers of clothing, Miamians will spend the next few months desperately trying to escape the city's heat and humidity.

There's no better way to stay cool than by gathering a few friends and playing board games with a cold pint at one of Miami's many breweries.

That being said, light, refreshing beer is the way to go. It’s time to temporarily retire the stouts and porters in favor of crisp ales and bright Hefeweizens. Here are five Miami beers to try this summer.

Rosé Ale Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery